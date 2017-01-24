Dell invades the education market with new notebooks, Chromebooks, and displays

Why it matters to you Dell's new products for students and educational institutions should make learning more fun and interactive in the classroom.

This week during the BETT 2017 convention in London, Dell introduced a new portfolio of laptops and monitors for the educational system. Overall, the company revealed three Windows 10 laptops and three Chromebooks for the K-12 student crowd across the globe, aimed at making the learning environment an easier, more fun experience. The two new monitors aim to do the same, offering huge screens and multi-touch input for better interactions between teachers and their students.

Dell Latitude 11 Education Series 2-in-1 Convertible Laptop

This model boasts a rubberized LCD and base trim to help absorb shock from bumps and devices drops. It also includes a fully sealed keyboard and clickpad just in case snack time turns into an accidental disaster. The convertible also promises all-day battery life thanks to the power-sipping Celeron and Pentium processors from Intel.

One thing to note is that the Windows 10 Latitude model supports input from Dell’s Productivity Active Pen peripheral. It also includes a rear-facing camera when the device is positioned into tablet mode. The screen is capable of rotating 360 degrees, offering Clamshell, Tablet, and Tent positions. The Windows 10 unit relies on 7th-generation Intel Celeron and Pentium processors whereas the Chromebook uses 6th-generation Celeron CPUs.

Latitude 3189 Chromebook 3189 Operating system: Windows 10 Home (64-bit)

Windows 10 Pro (64-bit) Chrome OS Display size: 11.6 inches with Touch 11.6 inches with Touch Resolution: 1,366 x 768 1,366 x 768 Processor: Intel Celeron (7th Gen)

Intel Pentium (7th Gen) Intel Celeron (6th Gen) Graphics: Intel Integrated Intel Integrated Memory: 4GB LPDDR3 @ 1,600MHz 4GB LPDDR3 @ 1,600MHz Storage: 128GB SSD 16GB eMMC

32GB eMMC

64GB eMMC Connectivity: Wireless AC

Bluetooth 4.2 Wireless AC

Bluetooth 4.2 Cameras: 1x Webcam

1x Rear Camera 1x Webcam Battery: 42 Watt hour 42 Watt hour Ports: 2x USB 3.0 (one charges)

1x HDMI

1x Micro SD card reader

1x Headphone / Microphone jack 2x USB 3.0

1x HDMI

1x Micro SD card reader

1x Headphone / Microphone jack Size: 11.96 x 8.18 x 0.82 inches 11.96 x 8.18 x 0.82 inches Weight: Starting at 3.25 pounds Starting at 3.22 pounds Availability: February 7 February 7 Pricing: Starting at $579 Starting at $349

Dell Latitude 11 Education Series Laptop

With these units, Dell had mobility in mind as students move the laptops from desk to table for group assignments. They’re similar to the convertible models, only the screens are capable of opening a full 180 degrees so that they lay flat against the desktop surface for situations such as student collaborations around a single unit. They also promise all-day battery life due to the Intel processors combined with the 42-Watt-hour batteries.

Dell’s new Latitude 11 Education Series include features like a network activity light so that teachers know when students connect to the network (Chromebooks only), a full-size webcam, and a rubberized base trim to lessen shocks from accidental drops and bumps. As with the convertible models, the Windows 10 laptops rely on 7th-generation Intel processors while the Chromebooks use 6th-generation chips.

Latitude 3180 Chromebook 3180 Operating system: Windows 10 Home (64-bit)

Windows 10 Pro (64-bit) Chrome OS Display size: 11.6 inches 11.6 inches Resolution: 1,366 x 768 1,366 x 768 Processor: Intel Celeron (7th Gen)

Intel Pentium (7th Gen) Intel Celeron (6th Gen) Graphics: Intel Integrated Intel Integrated Memory: 2GB LPDDR3 @ 1,600MHz

4GB LPDDR3 @ 1,600MHz 2GB LPDDR3 @ 1,600MHz

4GB LPDDR3 @ 1,600MHz Storage: 32GB eMMC

64GB eMMC

128GB eMMC 16GB eMMC

32GB eMMC Connectivity: Wireless AC

Bluetooth 4.2 Wireless AC

Bluetooth 4.2 Cameras: 1x Webcam 1x Webcam Battery: 42 Watt hour 42 Watt hour Ports: 2x USB 3.0 (one charges)

1x HDMI

1x Micro SD card slot

1x Headphone / Microphone jack 2x USB 3.0

1x HDMI

1x Micro SD card slot

1x Headphone / Microphone jack Size: 11.94 x 8.11 x 0.82 inches 11.94 x 8.11 x 0.82 inches Weight: Starts at 2.79 pounds Starts at 2.79 pounds Availability: February 7 February 7 Pricing: Starting at $349 Starting at $219

Dell Latitude 13 Education Series Laptop

Here we have a larger series of notebooks sporting a 13.3-inch screen. With the Dell Latitude 13 Education series, the company offers Windows 10 Home, Windows 10 Pro, Windows 7, Ubuntu, NeoKylin, and Chrome OS. The larger size enables more processor and connectivity options such as optional 4G LTE and an Ethernet port.

The Windows 10, Ubuntu, and NeoKylin units are based on 6th-generation and 7th-generation Intel processors whereas the Chromebooks only use 6th-generation chips. The non-touch units have an anti-glare component and the touch-capable models are protected by Corning’s Gorilla Glass. These notebooks have a network light, too, for alerting teachers when students access the network.

Latitude 3380 Chromebook 3380 Operating system: Windows 10 Home (64-bit)

Windows 10 Pro (64-bit)

Windows 7 (Core i3 CPUs only)

Ubuntu 16.04 LTS 64-bit

NeoKylin 6.0 64-bit Chrome OS Display size: 13.3 inches Non-touch

13.3 inches with Touch, Gorilla Glass 13.3 inches Non-touch

13.3 inches with Touch, Gorilla Glass Resolution: 1,366 x 768 1,366 x 768 Processor: Intel Celeron (6th & 7th Gen)

Intel Pentium (6th & 7th Gen)Intel Core i3 (6th & 7th Gen)

Intel Core i5 (6th & 7th Gen) Intel Celeron (6th Gen)

Intel Core i3 (6th Gen) Graphics: Intel Integrated Intel Integrated Memory: 4GB DDR4 @ 2,133MHz

8GB DDR4 @ 2,133MHz 4GB LPDDR3 @ 1,866MHz Storage: 500GB 7,200RPM HDD

128GB SSD

256GB SSD 16GB eMMC

32GB eMMC

64GB eMMC Connectivity: Wireless AC

Bluetooth 4.1

4G LTE (optional) Wireless AC

Bluetooth 4.2 Cameras: 1x Webcam 1x Webcam Battery: 56 Watt hour 56 Watt hour Ports: 3x USB 3.0 (one charges)

1x HDMI

1x Micro SD card slot

1x Headphone / Microphone jack

1x Ethernet 3x USB 3.0

1x HDMI

1x Micro SD card slot

1x Headphone / Microphone jack

1x Ethernet Size: 13.10 x 9.13 x 0.90 inches 13.10 x 9.13 x 0.90 inches Weight: Starts at 3.60 pounds Starts at 3.54 pounds Availability: February 7 February 7 Pricing: Starting at $519 Starting at $299

Dell Interactive Touch Monitor C8618QT

Next, we move to Dell’s two interactive screens. For starters, we have the mammoth 86-inch model based on In-Plane Switching panel technology that’s known for its wide viewing angles and superb color depth. This interactive monitor has a huge brightness of 400 nits and an even larger resolution of 3,840 x 2,160 so that the students caught cutting up at the back of the class can’t blame it on their inability to see the lesson or presentation.

Screen size: 86 inches Resolution: 3,840 x 2,160 Aspect ratio: 16:9 Panel type: IPS Response time: 8 milliseconds Max brightness: 400 nits Contrast ratio: 1,000:1 Viewing angles: 178 degrees (H)

178 degrees (V) Color gamut: 72 percent CIE 1931 Color depth: 1.07 billion Touch details: Up to 20 points finger touch

Up to 4 points pen touch Audio: 2x 20-watt speakers Ports: 4x HDMI 2.0

1x DisplayPort 1.2

1x VGA

4x USB 3.0 (one charges)

1x Audio input

1x Audio output Availability: March 30 Pricing: Below $11,000

Dell Interactive Touch Monitor C5518QT

Finally, this interactive touch monitor is a smaller version of the 86-inch unit, sporting a 55-inch screen and a lower brightness of 350 nits. Outside the obvious physical aspect, the big difference with this unit is that it has one less HDMI port and smaller, 10-watt speakers. However, both have anti-glare and anti-smudge coatings to keep all those fingerprints from clouding up the lesson or presentation.

Screen size: 55 inches Resolution: 3,840 x 2,160 Aspect ratio: 16:9 Panel type: IPS Response time: 8 milliseconds Max brightness: 350 nits Contrast ratio: 1,000:1 Viewing angles: 178 degrees (H)

178 degrees (V) Color gamut: 72 percent CIE 1931 Color depth: 1.07 billion Touch details: Up to 20 points finger touch

Up to 4 points pen touch Audio: 2x 10-watt speakers Ports: 3x HDMI 2.0

1x DisplayPort 1.2

1x VGA

4x USB 3.0 (one charges)

1x Audio input

1x Audio output Availability: March 30 Pricing: Below $5,000