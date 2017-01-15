How to connect the PS4’s DualShock 4 controller to a PC

Sony launched the PlayStation 4 more than three years ago, and included with the next-generation console was its next-generation controller. The DualShock 4 debuted with an impressive set of features, allowing it to quickly supplant the DualShock 3 among Sony loyalists. Though slightly heavier, the controller showcased improved analog sticks and triggers, not to mention the addition of capacitive touch pad.

Perhaps one of its greatest features was Sony’s commitment to making the DualShock 4 compatible with Windows-based PCs. That promised compatibility proved elusive, however, and only recently surfaced. But now that Sony has officially released an external dongle for PCs — and third-party applications such as Steam and DS4Windows continue to improve support for the controller — there’s more ways than ever to connect your DualShock 4 to your Windows PC. Here’s how.

Connecting a Sony Wireless Adapter

The simplest, quickest way to get your PC and DualShock 4 controllers talking is with the official Sony Wireless Adapter ($25). This device is fairly inexpensive, and plugs directly into a standard USB port on your PC. To get it working, simply plug it into your PC, turn on your DualShock 4 controller, and all the two to automatically detect one another.

That’s it! It’s the easiest solution, even if it is somewhat inconvenient. Also, keep in mind that the adapter measures about 3-inches long, meaning it will stick out of your PC or laptop like a big flash drive. Luckily, you have other options.

