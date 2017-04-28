How to convert FLAC audio to MP3

A FLAC file, short for Free Lossless Audio Codec, is a compressed audio file that maintains the same quality as the original source despite often being less than 50 percent of the original file size. The files are free and distributed to users under an open-source license, hence the “Free” and “Lossless” terminology, but typically surpass common audio formats like AAC and MP3 when it comes to sheer audio fidelity. Simply put, they sound better and require less space.

However, while nearly all audio devices and multimedia players support MP3 playback, only a handful of them currently support FLAC files. Here’s our guide on how to convert a FLAC to MP3, so format incompatibility is a thing of the past. It may not sound as nice, but at least you can play it.

For Windows

Freemake offers software with multiple options for managing music files and converting them to whatever you need. It’s fully compatible with Windows 10, simple to download (the “free download” buttons are a great starting point), and highly versatile.

Once you have downloaded the program, open it and import your audio files by clicking on the +Audio button and finding the files on your hard drive. Chose what format you want the files converted into, where you want them, and then convert away. You can reconvert them at any time after you’ve download the files, too. Like many modern converters, Freemake allows you to adjust channels, bitrate, and sample rate (among other things) for quality control. You can also upload music to Google Drive or Dropbox for cloud sharing, merging songs, and more.

Audicity is a different sort of choice for those who want more of a full audio suite to manage their songs and sound. It’s a free, open source program that’s great for managing a large, customized library with many different sound formats. With it, you can record live audio, record any playback, convert all your old formats (we mean old, like tapes and records), cut and splice audio files, add many different effects, and more. That’s all in addition to editing and converting formats including WAV, AIFF, FLAC, MP3, and Ogg Vorbis. Basically, if you have a bunch of audio to convert to digital formats, this is the way to go.

For Mac

All2MP3 remains a swift but simple converter for Mac computers. Download the program, open it, and start adding music files—it’s that simple. It can convert more than 50 different audio/video formats, including FLAC, WAV, WMA, AIFF, and others. Once you have your list ready, specify the quality that you’re interested in (a general or bitrate slider, depending on your preference), whether or not you want to trash the old files, and then convert away. It’s one of the easiest downloadable tools we’ve ever tried.

The one issue here is that while the program is really good at converting to MP3, it…doesn’t really do anything else. There’s not much extra audio management here, but if you only want to deal with one conversion project, it’s still a great choice.

MediaHuman’s free Audio Converter has a fuller interface that’s friendlier for navigating by song or album if you’re a music lover. There are very Mac-like menus to adjust notifications, change how the converter works, and create commands (as well as search for cover art and add songs to iTunes, which are less important but still handy). The program handles FLAC, MP3, ALAC, WMA, WavPack, M4A and more.

To get started, just add a FLAC file using the big + button (we also like the drag-and-drop option), deal with CUE files if necessary, select MP3 in the drop-down button, and you’re ready to convert. There are options for changing the bitrate here as well, and the multiple customization options really make this tool shine if you have a very specific idea about how you want to convert.

For Chrome

Cloud Convert is technically a web converter—and a very useful one—but what we really like about it is the great Chrome add-on option, which makes this the first stop for Chromebook users. Pick up the add-on, open it, and you’re ready to go. Cloud Converter isn’t just an audio converter, it can convert pretty much everything, including documents, videos, images, ebooks, etc. But you’re here for the FLAC to MP3 option, which the software can easily handle. You can also use cloud storage like Google Drive to both pull files from and store files on when finished—another reason this option is great for Chromebooks.

However, it’s important to note that Cloud Convert doesn’t have full customization options like some of our other picks. You can specify things like bitrate, but the in-depth control that programs like the MediaHuman Audio Converter offer is absent, so this is better when keeping things simple.

There’s simple, and then there’s ultra simple. If you don’t want to download anything and prefer to get this whole thing finished in a few seconds, stop by the Online Audio Converter. Open your files—this works from local storage, URLs, Google Drive, or Dropbox—and then pick what format you want. The Advanced Settings button lets you adjust bitrate, sample rate, channels, and other features, while the Edit Track Info button is self-explanatory. Then hit convert, and you’re done.

The only problem is that batch conversion is a little more time consuming compared to our other choices. The site was designed more for smaller conversion projects.

Okay, if the Online Audio Converter somehow wasn’t fast enough for you, here’s the most streamlined version of all. Select a file, select your MP3 output format, select from four quality options, and convert. That’s it. There’s no room for customization, cloud storage management, or anything else, just pure conversion that’s perfect for a few quick file changes. That being said, the website does offer a free download of a far more complex tool for your desktop that we really like. If Media.io didn’t wind as a web pick, it would have probably made it in as one of our desktop choices.

Paid options

Converters that you have to pay for are best suited for long-term conversions, fiddling with sound editing, and dealing with strange formats. If you work in sound editing or have a serious music hobby, it may be worthwhile to pay for something like Xilisoft’s converter. It handles pretty much every audio file out there as well as a lot of video files, and has customization options beyond anything we’ve mentioned so far. We’re talking about adding in new audio effects, converting in audio segments as well as batches, specifying exact size for output files, and much more. It’s conversion at a whole other level.

NCH offers a full suite of audio and video editing programs, but the one you’re interested in is Switch Sound Format Converter Plus for Home. It supports over 40 audio formats, can import playlists, and automatically adds song information from searching for info online. There are useful features like listening to songs as they will sound before converting, automatic audio normalization, and more. There’s a free version if you don’t want the full set of features, but it’s also nice to be able to mix and match from the affordable software suite to create your own sound editing solution.

This article was original published on July 28, 2013, and updated on October 27, 2016, to reflect recent software changes.