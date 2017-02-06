Lenovo spices up ThinkPad ‘P’ workstations with seventh-gen Intel CPUs

Lenovo's new ThinkPad mobile workstations pack lots of power for on-the-go professionals, but could cost a hefty price for higher configurations.
During the Solidworks World 2017 conference focusing on 3D CAD applications, Lenovo introduced three new mobile workstations sporting the latest processor from Intel for professionals. They fall under the company’s ThinkPad P-series family of devices packed with optional Nvidia Quadro graphics, Thunderbolt 3 connectivity, and Ultra HD resolutions.
Lenovo ThinkPad P71 Mobile Workstation
Pictured above, this is the meatiest model of the trio and officially deemed as virtual reality ready. That is because customers have the option of choosing Nvidia’s Pascal-based Quadro P5000M discrete graphics chip for mobile workstations. It consists of 2,048 CUDA cores clocked at 1,513MHz, and a 256-bit memory interface supporting 16GB of dedicated GDDR5 memory.
Other notable features in Lenovo’s new workstation include support for up to 64GB of system memory and four internal storage options consisting of two hard drive connections and two PCIe SSD slots. There are plenty of ports for connecting VR headgear too such as four USB 3.0 ports, an HDMI port, and loads more. Customers not wanting Windows installed on this system have options for Ubuntu Linux and Red Hat Enterprise Linux as well.
“Content creators working with demanding VR workflows require the most robust and reliable performance possible,” says Bob Pette, vice president, Professional Visualization, Nvidia. “Lenovo’s VR-ready ThinkPad P71 with Quadro Pascal-based GPUs for mobile workstations provides the performance, features and memory required for creating the most compelling VR experiences anywhere.”
Here are the specs:
|Operating system:
|Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
Windows 10 Home Premium 64-bit
Windows 10 Home Premium Single Language 64-bit
Windows 10 Home Chinese Language Edition 64-bit
Ubuntu Linux
Red Hat Enterprise Linux
|Screen size:
|17 inches
|Screen type:
|IPS
|Resolution:
|1,920 x 1,080 at 300 nits
3,840 x 2,160 at 300 nits
|Processor:
|Intel Xeon E3-v6 CPU family
Intel seventh-generation Core CPU family
|Graphics:
|Up to Nvidia’s Quadro P5000M discrete GPU
|Memory:
|4x slots
Up to 64GB DDR4 at 2,400MHz
|Storage:
|1x DVD-RW optical drive (up to 1TB HDD with Bay Adapter)
2x HDD slots up to 1TB each
2x PCIe SSD slots up to 1TB each
|Connectivity:
|Intel Wireless AC + Bluetooth 4.1 vPro
Intel Wireless AC + Bluetooth 4.1
4G LTE-A
|Ports:
|1x SD card reader
4x USB 3.0 (one charges)
1x HDMI 1.4
1x Mini DisplayPort 1.2
2x Thunderbolt 3
1x Gigabit Ethernet
1x Docking connector
1x Microphone / headphone jack
1x Smart Card reader
1x ExpressCard slot
|Battery:
|96 Watt-hour (8-cell)
|Keyboard:
|Numeric keypad included
Backlit in most regions
|Size:
|16.4 x 10.8 x 1.17 to 1.2 inches
|Weight:
|Starting at 7.6 pounds
|Starting price:
|$1,849
|Availability:
|April 2017