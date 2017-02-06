Lenovo spices up ThinkPad ‘P’ workstations with seventh-gen Intel CPUs

Why it matters to you Lenovo's new ThinkPad mobile workstations pack lots of power for on-the-go professionals, but could cost a hefty price for higher configurations.

During the Solidworks World 2017 conference focusing on 3D CAD applications, Lenovo introduced three new mobile workstations sporting the latest processor from Intel for professionals. They fall under the company’s ThinkPad P-series family of devices packed with optional Nvidia Quadro graphics, Thunderbolt 3 connectivity, and Ultra HD resolutions.

Lenovo ThinkPad P71 Mobile Workstation

Pictured above, this is the meatiest model of the trio and officially deemed as virtual reality ready. That is because customers have the option of choosing Nvidia’s Pascal-based Quadro P5000M discrete graphics chip for mobile workstations. It consists of 2,048 CUDA cores clocked at 1,513MHz, and a 256-bit memory interface supporting 16GB of dedicated GDDR5 memory.

Other notable features in Lenovo’s new workstation include support for up to 64GB of system memory and four internal storage options consisting of two hard drive connections and two PCIe SSD slots. There are plenty of ports for connecting VR headgear too such as four USB 3.0 ports, an HDMI port, and loads more. Customers not wanting Windows installed on this system have options for Ubuntu Linux and Red Hat Enterprise Linux as well.

“Content creators working with demanding VR workflows require the most robust and reliable performance possible,” says Bob Pette, vice president, Professional Visualization, Nvidia. “Lenovo’s VR-ready ThinkPad P71 with Quadro Pascal-based GPUs for mobile workstations provides the performance, features and memory required for creating the most compelling VR experiences anywhere.”

Here are the specs: