Microsoft is holding an event to tell you more about Windows 10 Creators Update

Windows 10’s next major download, the Creators Update, is getting closer and closer to its anticipated release in April. The update follows up on Anniversary Update with a host of new solutions aimed at creative types, such as more closely integrated 3D and virtual reality capabilities, enhanced sharing, and better gaming.

Creators Update will also provide developers and more technical users with new tools, allowing them to create and implement better solutions for their customers and organizations. To help those folks get more up to date with what is coming in the next major version of Windows 10, Microsoft is hosting a Windows Developer Day aimed at providing a glimpse at what is new.

Some of the topics to be covered include:

Updated information on Windows developer tools such as Universal Windows Platform (UWP) tooling, BASH, Developer mode, and more

Advancements in XAML, with information on how UWP helps developers create more personal and productive apps

Information on new Cortana skills and the recently announced Windows Holographic mixed reality headsets

The event will be live-streamed on February 8, then the session will be available later on Microsoft’s Channel 9. A live Q&A panel will also be hosted during the event where developers and others can gain instant access to Microsoft staff.

You can sign up here for the Creators Update Windows Developer Day and keep up to date with the event. Microsoft will also be hosting viewing parties around the globe with the help of the Windows Developer MVP community, and so you will want to make sure you pay attention as the company provides more information on the event.