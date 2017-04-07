Microsoft rolls out new Insider build just days ahead of Creators Update release

Why it matters to you Microsoft's Insider builds provide enthusiasts with a glimpse into the near future of their operating system, and with the Creators Update just around the corner, every little tweak will have a big impact on your PC.

We’re mere days away from the official release of the Windows 10 Creators Update, but that doesn’t mean Windows Insiders are left out in the cold. Today Microsoft announced yet another Insider update for users on the Fast Ring.

This update features, well, a notable lack of features. According to Microsoft, that’s on purpose. At this point, the Windows 10 development team is focused on making behind-the-scenes changes to the Creators Update, minor tweaks that make everything run a little smoother.

So what does that mean for Insiders who pick up Build 16170? Well, it means you might find some minor issues remedied, but shouldn’t expect any groundbreaking new features. Mostly, it appears Microsoft is focused on making sure OneCore is optimized for the Creators Update release later this month.

That’s not to say there’s nothing in this update. There are a few minor fixes, including a tweak to Cortana’s reminder functionality, which was displaying as a share target in some apps, even if Cortana was disabled. Additionally, turning off a Night Light schedule in the settings app now turns off Night Light if it’s currently enabled.

Alongside Build 16170, Microsoft announced a long-awaited feature for the Windows Insider program as a whole: the aptly named Windows Insider Program for Business. Based on the number of IT professionals who actively use and participate in the Windows Insider program, Microsoft decided to roll out a version of the Insider program designed for its corporate Azure Active Directory customers.

The new Business version of the Insider program provides IT professionals with the tools necessary to offer feedback to the Windows Development Team from a different perspective than typical Insider Program members.

“Windows Insider for Business participants partner with the Windows Development Team to discover and create features, infuse innovation, and plan for what’s around the bend,” Microsoft reports.

That’s about it besides a few other very minor changes and fixes, all of which are detailed in full at the Microsoft blog.