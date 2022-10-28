If you’ve been experiencing OneDrive crashes and error messages, before digging too deep for a solution, note that it might be Microsoft’s fault. Common solutions like restarting, or signing out and back in won’t help because the issue is with the latest Windows 10 update.

Apparently, the problem begins after installing the 22H2 update for Windows 10 that was released on October 18, 2022. Today, Microsoft confirmed that after updating Windows 10, OneDrive might “unexpectedly close,” a nice way to describe a crash. This problem isn’t affecting Windows 11 computers and it’s still possible to use OneDrive via a browser.

If you try to sign out or unlink your account in the Microsoft OneDrive sync app, you’ll get an error message. It will also be impossible to unlink sites or folders from syncing to your device from Microsoft SharePoint or Microsoft Teams sites.

OneDrive is the premier cloud storage solution for Windows computers, a standard feature that Microsoft includes to make backing up and sharing files more convenient. That means it’s a top priority for Microsoft to get OneDrive back up and running on Windows 10. The Windows 10 update that broke the OneDrive sync app also affects OneDrive for Business.

Microsoft’s cloud storage solution is compatible with most operating systems and there are apps available for Android, iPhone, Mac, and Linux. The OneDrive app is working correctly on those devices and also on Windows 11.

Microsoft notes that it’s working on a resolution of the OneDrive sync app problem that was caused by Windows 10 22H2 and expects to have a solution soon. A patch should be available in the coming week.

