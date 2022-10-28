 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

It’s not just you — Microsoft admits its patches broke OneDrive

Alan Truly
By

If you’ve been experiencing OneDrive crashes and error messages, before digging too deep for a solution, note that it might be Microsoft’s fault. Common solutions like restarting, or signing out and back in won’t help because the issue is with the latest Windows 10 update.

Apparently, the problem begins after installing the 22H2 update for Windows 10 that was released on October 18, 2022. Today, Microsoft confirmed that after updating Windows 10, OneDrive might “unexpectedly close,” a nice way to describe a crash. This problem isn’t affecting Windows 11 computers and it’s still possible to use OneDrive via a browser.

If you try to sign out or unlink your account in the Microsoft OneDrive sync app, you’ll get an error message. It will also be impossible to unlink sites or folders from syncing to your device from Microsoft SharePoint or Microsoft Teams sites.

OneDrive is the premier cloud storage solution for Windows computers, a standard feature that Microsoft includes to make backing up and sharing files more convenient. That means it’s a top priority for Microsoft to get OneDrive back up and running on Windows 10. The Windows 10 update that broke the OneDrive sync app also affects OneDrive for Business.

Microsoft’s cloud storage solution is compatible with most operating systems and there are apps available for Android, iPhone, Mac, and Linux. The OneDrive app is working correctly on those devices and also on Windows 11.

Microsoft notes that it’s working on a resolution of the OneDrive sync app problem that was caused by Windows 10 22H2 and expects to have a solution soon. A patch should be available in the coming week.

Editors' Recommendations

The latest Firefox release redesigns its private browsing feature
Mozilla Firefox image. Credits: Mozilla official.
Microsoft Edge now warns when your typos can lead to being phished
Microsoft Defender SmartScreen helps protect users against websites that engage in phishing and malware campaigns.
Microsoft just gave you a great way to fight Windows brute-force attacks
Microsoft Security logo appears in the corner of a scene with IT workers at computers
Microsoft Surface event 2022: Surface Pro 9, Surface Laptop 5, and more
All the new Surface products on pedestals.
Best monitor deals for October 2022
Dell UltraSharp 27 4K PremierColor Monitor
Best external hard drive deals for October 2022
A man uses a WD My Passport external hard drive alongside his laptop.
The best Black Friday Gaming PC deals for 2022
Best Black Friday gaming PC deals 2021
Best Buy Black Friday: Get this HP gaming laptop for just $480
HP Victus 15 front view showing display and keyboard deck.
Another day, another Dell deal: Save $150 on the new XPS 13 2-in-1
The new Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 sitting on a wooden table.
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 laptop is 60% off right now — save $2,260
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 7 front angled view showing display.
You’ll be shocked how cheap this Asus 2-in-1 Chromebook is
asus chromebook flip c536 review sus fold
Instagram and Facebook down? You’re not alone
Turned on smartphone with Instagram app icon on its screen.
What is frame time, and why is it so important in games?
Robin crouching with Gotham City in the background.