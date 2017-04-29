Samsung Chromebook Pro vs. Asus Chromebook Flip C302CA: Which 2-in-1 is superior?

The first line of Chromebooks launched in 2011, aiming to provide full PC functionality at a fraction of the price. Chromebooks — so named because they run on Google’s Linux-based Chrome OS — are svelter than traditional laptops, trading size for value and connectivity for convenience. As technology progresses and we’re able to pack more power into smaller spaces, though, the best Chromebooks are capable of doing everything that most laptops can do.

Asus and Samsung are two of the biggest names when it comes to personal computing, pumping out several laptop and Chromebook models each year. The most recent additions to each collection — the Chromebook Flip C302CA and the Chromebook Pro, respectively — are some of the finest Chromebooks that we’ve ever gotten our hands on. Which one is superior?

Samsung Chromebook Pro Asus Chromebook Flip C302CA Dimensions 11.04 x 8.72 x 0.55 (in) 11.97 x 8.3 x 0.54 (in) Weight 2.38 pounds 2.65 pounds with battery Keyboard Full size keyboard Full size, illuminated chiclet keyboard Processor Intel Core m3 (4M Cache, up to 2.2 GHz) Intel Core m3 (4M Cache, up to 2.2 GHz) RAM 4GB LPDDR3 4GB DDR3 Graphics Intel HD Graphics 515 Intel HD Graphics 515 Display 12.3-inch LED-backlit display with IPS technology 12.5-inch LED-backlit Full HD display Resolution 2,400 x 1,600 (235 ppi) 1,920 x 1,080 (176 ppi) Storage 32GB eMMC 64GB eMMC Networking 802.11ac, Bluetooth 4.0 802.11ac, Bluetooth 4.0 Ports USB Type-C/Thunderbolt (2), microSD, headphone jack USB Type C 3.1 (2), microSD, headphone jack Webcam 720p web cam HD web camera Operating System Chrome OS Chrome OS Battery 39-watt-hour 39-watt-hour Price $550 $500 Availability Late April Now – Amazon Review 4 out of 5 stars 4 out of 5 stars

Performance and hardware

Bill Roberson/Digital Trends

While Asus’ website displays specifications for three different models of the Flip, the only version currently available for purchase features a second-generation Intel Core m3-6Y30 processor, which is the exact same microchip that powers the Samsung Chromebook Pro. As Chromebooks, both the Flip and the Pro eschew dedicated graphics cards in favor of Intel HD Graphics 515, offloaded from the processing chip. Additionally, both laptops are outfitted with 4GB of RAM, though the LPDDR3 memory in the Pro is a bit more efficient (and therefore expensive) than the regular DDR3 memory in the Flip.

Both computers utilize eMMC flash storage, though the Flip offers 64GB, while the Pro only includes 32GB. Compared to the SDD drives we’re used to seeing in laptops, these guys aren’t going to be setting speed records, but they perform well given context. Both can be expanded via microSD card. Each computer is equipped with an HD webcam and a 39-watt-hour battery as well. Altogether, there’s very little separating these two ‘books in terms of performance. Don’t expect either one to outstrip the other in terms of speed or energy usage, though the Pro’s LPDDR3 RAM does offer a slight advantage in terms of efficiency, while the Flip offers a bit more onboard storage.

The speakers on both computers are fairly basic, and you’ll want headphones or an external speaker for anything more demanding than simple Youtube videos. Both computers are outfitted with 39-watt-hour batteries, but the Asus’ lasted about an hour longer in the Peacekeeper browser benchmark loop. Confusingly, the Pro actually lasted an hour longer than the Flip in the video loop test, so there aren’t many conclusions to be drawn in terms of battery superiority. Despite the Asus’ lack of an onboard fan, it never came close to overheating during our time with it.

Winner: Tie

Design and connectivity

Bill Roberson/Digital Trends

If you’re going to buy a 2-in-1 laptop, design is one of the most important aspects; a loose hinge or a misplaced power port can make all the difference between a best-in-class computer and a $500 paperweight. The Samsung Chromebook Pro is a great example of the former, with a magnesium alloy chassis that looks great and feels strong. Our review model was silver, but at release it’ll just be available in black. The 360-degree hinge is sturdy, and sticks satisfyingly at any angle. As with any 2-in-1, some of the functions are awkward in tablet mode; here, the power and volume buttons end up on the bottom. Not a huge deal, but kind of annoying if you plan to use the Pro in tablet mode often.

With Chromebooks, the keyboard often can be a sticking point, as there’s minimal surface area available. The Pro suffers a bit here, as there’s simply not enough key travel distance to feel natural; also, the keyboard isn’t backlit, which is very surprising and somewhat disappointing. Plus, the touchpad is small, which feels limiting when you try to use Chrome OS gestures. Luckily, the keys themselves are firm and responsive, pressing deep into the board. The Pro also comes with a digitizer stylus, which works extremely well with Android apps (more on that later), and with Google Keep handwriting recognition.

The Flip features a similarly clean design, crafted from aluminum and featuring an equally effective 360-degree hinge. The full-size, backlit keyboard is superior to the Chromebook Pro’s, though the keys don’t feel quite as responsive. The touchpad here is small, too, but what more can you expect from a Chromebook? The Flip is about a third of a pound heavier than the Pro, but at more than 2 pounds each, neither is ideal for extended use in tablet mode.

In terms of connectivity, you won’t find any meaningful difference between the two; each computer’s got a headphone jack and a microSD card slot, and both utilize Bluetooth 4.0 and standard 802.1.1 Wi-Fi. The Flip includes two USB Type-C ports, while the Pro’s got two Thunderbolt 3 ports.

Winner: Tie