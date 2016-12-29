Samsung introduces its newest Quantum Dot display, the CH711

Quantum dot display technology represents an alternative to OLED that’s equally capable of producing extremely accurate and vibrant colors but still relies on LED panels for backlighting. Samsung has a number of quantum dot displays available for purchase, including the CFG70 and the CF791 curved gaming monitors announced at IFA 2016 in September.

Today, in conjunction with CES 2017, Samsung announced another display utilizing quantum dot technology, the CH711 Quantum Dot Curved monitor. The CH711 will come in two sizes, 27 and 31.5 inches, and offer incredibly accurate color reproduction with 125 percent sRGB color coverage and WQHD (2,560 x 1,440) resolution.

The CH711 utilizes a 360-degree design to ensure that it looks good from any angle, making it a perfect fit for just about any décor. Samsung uses the same “boundless” design as in earlier displays aimed at keeping viewers focused exclusively on the image, along with a 1,800R curvature and an ultra-side 178-degree viewing angle. The power and HDMI cables are hidden away inside the stand to complete the clean design.

According to Andrew Sivori, vice president of CE-IT product marketing for Samsung Electronics America, “Today’s multimedia consumers have heightened expectations; they demand an immersive experience that makes them feel like they’re part of the games they play and the content they view. Our new Quantum Dot Curved monitors offer brilliant design, richer color, and even deeper contrast than ever before.”

The company also took a few moments to mention two other upcoming displays, the 28-inch and 31.5-inch UH750 gaming monitor using quantum dot technology and offering 1ms response time, and the 23.8-inch and 27-inch SH850 monitor with an ergonomic design, QQHD resolution, and DP daisy chain technology. Those two monitors, along with the CH711, should be released commercially in early 2017. Samsung hasn’t yet provided pricing for the any of the new displays.