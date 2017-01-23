Security will be front and center with Windows Defender Security Center

Why it matters to you Microsoft continues to make Windows 10 its most secure operating system and the new Windows Defender Security Center should help that cause.

According to Microsoft, Windows 10 is the most secure Windows ever. Certainly, the company has put a massive amount of resources into improving Windows for quite some time now, with the result that although the threat of malware is greater than ever, Windows 10 is better prepared to help you deal with it.

Microsoft isn’t slowing down in its pursuit of higher security in Windows 10, with the upcoming Creators Update incorporating a number of features to make the operating system safer. A new Windows Defender Security Center is coming in the update, and Microsoft introduced it in a post on the Windows blog.

More: Windows 10 Anniversary Update protected users against pre-patched exploits

Windows Defender Security Center will bring all of the security protections provided by Windows 10 into one place. Essentially, the new app will make it easier for users to view and control how security is configured, as well as to gain a better understanding of the tools available in Windows 10 to keep user data secure.

Microsoft is breaking Windows 10’s security, health, and only safety experiences into five “pillars,” each of which will have their own section in the Windows Defender Security Center:

Virus and threat protection : Whether Windows Defender or a third-party antivirus utility is used, it will show up in this section. Windows Defender’s scan results and threat history will be listed here, or clicking a link to a different antivirus app will launch it from this section.

: Whether Windows Defender or a third-party antivirus utility is used, it will show up in this section. Windows Defender’s scan results and threat history will be listed here, or clicking a link to a different antivirus app will launch it from this section. Device performance and health : Information on Windows update status, driver levels, battery life, and storage capacity will be listed in this section. The Refresh Windows option will also be available here for keeping personal files and some Windows settings but otherwise starting fresh with a new Windows 10 install to alleviate performance and stability issues.

: Information on Windows update status, driver levels, battery life, and storage capacity will be listed in this section. The Refresh Windows option will also be available here for keeping personal files and some Windows settings but otherwise starting fresh with a new Windows 10 install to alleviate performance and stability issues. Firewall and network protection : This section will provide information on how the Windows Firewall is configured, with links to network troubleshooting information.

: This section will provide information on how the Windows Firewall is configured, with links to network troubleshooting information. App and browser control : Users will be able to adjust SmartScreen settings for apps and browsers, to help them be more informative and safe with warnings regarding potentially malicious sites and downloaded apps and files.

: Users will be able to adjust SmartScreen settings for apps and browsers, to help them be more informative and safe with warnings regarding potentially malicious sites and downloaded apps and files. Family options: Windows 10 has a fairly robust set of parental control tools and settings, and information on them will be included in this section. Options such as setting time limits and controlling app and game purchases will be available, along with reports on device health and safety.

Clearly, Microsoft wants to make it easier for users to access and control Windows 10 security. This follows changes to privacy settings and options that were recently turned on and that will also be coming in Creators Update, making Windows 10 an even more safe and secure OS.