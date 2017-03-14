Use these exclusive promo codes to save even more on Anker portable chargers

We’ve teamed up with electronics company Anker to provide exclusive discounts on some of its most popular products . For March, we’ve locked in special pricing on two Anker portable chargers, the PowerCore+ 20100 USB-C 400 and the PowerCore+ 10500, with special promo codes that provide even greater savings on the already discounted devices.

The charger uses advanced charging technologies to keep devices continually powered up. The first is PowerIQ, which delivers an optimum, high-speed charge to devices including Apple and Android phones, tablets, cameras, consoles, and more. The second is VoltageBoost, which is a smart technology that determines when charging output is encountering resistance and automatically compensates for this to ensure charging remains fast regardless of cable or device. Finally, the charger features Multiprotect technology which is a combination of 10 safety features that work together to provide ultimate protection for your devices.

The thin but powerful PowerCore+ 20100 USB-C 400 is the perfect solution for those who need days of backup charging with them at all times. The device is ideal for use by business travelers. It holds a 4.6 out of 5 stars rating on Amazon based on more than over 600 reviews.

The PowerCore + 20100 USB-C 400 normally retails for $120 but is currently discounted to $66. Use Digital Trends’ special promo code DTDEALS2 to drop the price to $54, a full $66 (55 percent) discount on Amazon. The promo code will only work while supplies last.

Next up is the PowerCore+ 10500, which is already discounted by 33 percent on Amazon. The portable charger again combines Anker’s proprietary PowerIQ and VoltageBoost technologies to deliver the fastest possible charge to almost any USB device. The charger uses Quick Charge 3.0 technology to charge devices up to four times faster than standard 1A chargers. For example, it can charge many compatible devices up to 80 percent full in 30 minutes.

The charger provides nearly four iPhone 7 charges, more than two Galaxy S6 charges, or one full iPad Air 2 charge. Thanks to a quick charge import, the portable charger goes from zero to fully charged in less than four hours — up to twice as fast as similar products. Like the C-400, it’s built from high-end materials and components, and features a premium matte aluminum finish.

The PowerCore+ 10500 is essentially a lighter (8.32 ounces rather than 16 ounces) version of the PowerCore+ 20100 USB-C 400. The product earned a 4.7 out of 5 stars rating based on more than 100 reviews on Amazon.

The PowerCore+ 10500 normally retails for $60 but is currently discounted to $40. Use Digital Trends’ special promo code DTDEALS1 to drop the price to only $30 (a full 50 percent or $30 discount) on Amazon. The promo code is active from now until March 31.

