Keep devices charged while on the go with the affordable RavPower power bank

Let’s be honest: Few things put a damper on your day like having your devices die on you unexpectedly when you’re out and about. If you find yourself constantly worrying about your phone’s battery life or hunting for the nearest power outlet, it might be time to invest in a reliable portable charger like the top-rated RavPower power bank.

This compact external power pack is an affordable solution for keeping your tech juiced up, and currently is available for only $16 on Amazon. At just over five inches long, two inches wide, and less than an inch thick, the RavPower charger is smaller than a smartphone and easily fits into a pocket or bag when you’re ready to head out.

The RavPower’s internal 12,000mAh power supply comes from the same manufacturer of iPhone batteries, so you know you’re in good hands. When fully charged, this lithium polymer battery has enough energy to charge the Samsung Galaxy S7 three times and the iPhone 7 more than four times. Integrated smart safety features protect against overcharging, short circuits, power surges, and overheating by monitoring the current and adjusting voltage as necessary. The charger’s plastic housing is flame-retardant as well.

Two high-speed iSmart USB 2.0 ports allow you to power two devices simultaneously. The RavPower power bank recharges quickly thanks to 2A input, which lets the unit receive a full charge in five or six hours, compared to 1A input, which typically requires 13 to 14 hours.

Normally the RavPower power bank retails for $70, but right now it’s just $16 from Amazon, an impressive $54 (77 percent) discount. If your devices are always with you on your adventures and your idea of a nightmare is being left with a dwindling battery, this best-selling power bank makes a great pocket companion.

