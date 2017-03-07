Get a full health analysis every morning with the Withings Body Cardio (25 percent off)

Keeping an eye on your weight is always a good way to make sure you stay in shape, but weight alone doesn’t tell us that much about how healthy our bodies are at any given time. Weight is a number that can be comprised of many different things: bones, muscles, fat, etc. What’s important is knowing what parts of us are making up that weight number and that’s only possible by performing a more thorough body composition analysis, which can be done with something like the Withings Body Cardio Heart Health and Body Composition Wi-Fi Scale, currently 25 percent off on Amazon.

The Body Cardio is one of the world’s most advanced scales, designed with cutting edge technology complete with expanded full body composition capabilities, exclusive cardiovascular health insights, and a seamless connection to the Health Mate app. The scale tracks BMI, body fat, water percentages, and muscle and bone mass, displaying easy-to-read trend lines of each measurement in the Health Mate app to help you target your efforts and understand progress over time. If you have a Withings tracker or use in-app step tracking, you can view your step count from the previous day right on the scale’s screen, and you can even set the scale to give you a daily report displaying your daily forecast, previous day steps, and more.

The smart scale specifically helps you zone in on your cardiovascular health. It displays standing heart rate, which is an accepted indicator of overall fitness along with pulse wave velocity. The latter is a medically recognized heart health metric that tracks the rate of blood flow and can be an indicator of arterial stiffness, high blood pressure, and general cardiovascular health.

The compatible Withings Health Mate app doubles as a personal coach to help you reach your health goals. It provides immediate insight into trends in weight and total body composition along with built-in nutrition, and offers tips, rewards, and motivation to help you achieve milestones. Additionally, the app is pairs with over 100 partner apps so you’ll never be at a loss for inspiration or data.

The thin 0.7-inch thick scale comes in a sleek black design and is able to work equally well on any surface, from a hard floor to a thick carpet. The scale can automatically recognize and record data from up to 8 users and works for up to a year on a single charge. With a built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery, the scale can be fully charged in a single night via USB.

The Withings Body Cardio Heart Health and Body Composition Wi-Fi Scale normally retails for $178 but is currently discounted to $134 on Amazon, providing a $44 or 25-percent discount.

