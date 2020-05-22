  1. Deals
Best Buy drops the price of Withings Body+ smart scale for Memorial Day

Withings Smart Scale

We wouldn’t blame you if you tacked on a few extra pounds over the past few months, and you’re not the only one. But as things begin to open back up, including our parks and recreational areas, Best Buy’s Memorial Day sales have a few items to help you shed that extra weight.

The retailer has the Withings Body+ Body Composition Smart Scale on sale for $79, a $20 discount through Monday. While that’s certainly not cheap for a scale, the Withings Body+ Smart Scale comes with a host of functionality we think makes it worth the price.

First off, the scale can support and track health data including weight, body fat, muscle, bone mass, and water percentage for up to eight people — and can detect who’s on the scale automatically. That makes it a perfect scale for even the largest families. It has a maximum weight capacity of 396.8 pounds, and Position Control technology provides an extremely accurate reading — to 0.2 pounds– no matter how you stand on the scale.

There’s even a baby mode which can ensure that you’re at a healthy weight for you and your baby, a feature which also offers pediatrician-reviewed advice for staying healthy during pregnancy.

Each person can access their data from the Withings HealthMate app, plus there are a variety of third-party tie-ins with other health and fitness platforms. This is what makes the Withings scale one of the better smart scale options on the market.

The scale syncs with both Apple Health and Google Fit and can share data with MyFitnessPal and LoseIt as well. If you have Alexa, there’s also a skill where you can ask for your health data on demand, too.

There’s no need to sync your data with your phone as the scale will automatically send data to your phone after every weigh-in, and there are no wires to run as the scale is able to run on four AAA batteries for months without needing to be replaced.

