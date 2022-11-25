 Skip to main content
This Withings smart scale is discounted for Black Friday

John Alexander
By
Withings Body+ Smart Scale in slanted view.

It is one of America’s favorite New Year’s resolutions — finally lose weight and get healthy. Well, amongst today’s Best Buy Black Friday deals is the perfect product to help you do just that and a whole lot more. The Withings Body+ Body Scale is usually $100 but is down to $70 with the Black Friday deal. That’s a big $30 off the standard price and the best deal we’ve ever covered for this product. An even bigger bonus is that the scale is marked as eligible for FSA, HRA, and HSA healthcare accounts, so you can save even more pocket cash.

Why you should buy the Withings Body+ Body Scale

What do bodybuilders, babies, people who are trying to lose weight, and pregnant women all have in common? They like (OK, it’s a toss-up with the babies) the Withings Body+ Body Scale because it has features that feature them. Bodybuilding or ready to lose weight? Measure your BMI, body fat, water percentage, muscle, and bone mass all in one place. Get encouragement from daily local weather forecasts and updates on step counts imported from your favorite fitness tracker. Pregnant? Receive advice that’s been reviewed by real obstetricians as you move through the trimesters. Then, once your baby has been delivered, switch on baby mode for more accurate measurements on small bodies. All collected data is automatically synced to your smartphone via the free Health Mate app, which supports eight separate individuals per scale.

Enough with being smart. What about the power of the scale itself? Dubbed the “most accurate” amongst the best smart scales, the Withings Body+ Body Scale uses position control technology to guide you into the appropriate position for weighing. The result is a measurement within 0.2 pounds of your true weight. The auto-zeroing scale can accomodate people up to 396.8 pounds and automatically shuts off after use.

If this has enticed you to get the Withings Body+ Body Scale, then now is the time to buy. The Withings Body+ Body Scale is usually $100 but can now be bought for just $70. That’s a total of $30 in savings duing the Best Buy Black Friday event.

