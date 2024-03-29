 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Perfect for kitchen worktop: This 32-inch Smart TV is discounted to $90

Jennifer Allen
By
Insignia 32-inch F20 HD TV on a white background.
Best Buy

TV deals usually focus on high-end models but what if you just want something super cheap yet functional? That’s the thinking behind the deal at Best Buy today where you can buy an Insignia 32-inch F20 HD TV for just $90 instead of $130. Sure, it’s just a basic HD TV, and not even full HD, but it’s perfect for placing in your kitchen so you can be entertained by something while you cook or clean. It’s a smart TV so you don’t need to add anything to it. Here’s what else you need to know before you consider buying.

Why you should buy the Insignia 32-inch F20 TV

Insignia doesn’t feature on our look at the best TV brands but that’s mostly because it’s a Best Buy only brand. Insignia TVs tend to focus on value rather than cutting-edge technology which is certainly the case with the Insignia 32-inch F20 HD TV. It won’t rival the best TVs by any means but it’s just fine for basic TV viewing such as in your kitchen or a kid’s room.

It has Fire TV built-in so you can easily check out over 1 million streaming movies and TV shows with access to thousands of channels and apps. There’s also Alexa voice control so you can use your voice to search across apps, switch inputs, or other commands, right down to smart home devices. There’s also support for DTS TruSurround with a multi-channel format which creates a more immersive sound than basic speakers.

Related

Continuing the trend of features, the Insignia 32-inch F20 TV also supports Apple AirPlay so it’s simple to share videos, photos, music, or other content from an Apple device to your TV. If you want to hook up a soundbar, you can do so too via HDMI ARC support although it’s unlikely you’ll need to on such a cheap TV. Rounding things off, the TV also has parental controls which can be useful if you plan on using the Insignia 32-inch F20 TV in a child’s bedroom.

The Insignia 32-inch F20 TV is usually $130 but right now, you can buy it for just $90 at Best Buy. A big saving of $40 on an already cheap TV, it’s a great addition if you just want something basic for a specific scenario in your home.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Jennifer Allen
Jennifer Allen
Deals Writer
Jennifer Allen is a technology writer with over 10 years of experience. She primarily writes about the best deals coverage…
We’ve tried them all — these are the best Sonos speakers in 2024
Sonos Move 2 in white.

One of the best speaker brands is Sonos so it’s a smart move to kit your home out with some great Sonos speakers. The range is busy enough that it can be tricky to know where to start. To an extent, any Sonos speaker is sure to delight you with some of the best wireless speakers around coming from Sonos. There’s also the benefit of Sonos’s multi-room system so you can easily get all your speakers to work together across the house. However, certain speakers are better for certain scenarios so a little research is always wise.

Below, we’ve picked out all the best Bluetooth speakers from Sonos. That includes some more affordable options, speakers that can be taken out and about with you, and ones that give you sound that will fill the room with joy. Whatever you pick here, you’re going to love it. A great speaker really does make the ambience at home so much better and you’ll soon notice some details you wouldn’t hear through inferior speakers. Keen to learn more? Let’s get straight into the best Sonos speakers.
The best Sonos speakers in 2024

Read more
Buy one of Samsung’s new TVs and get a free 65-inch 4K TV
Two majestic elk lock horns in a snowy scene shown on a Samsung QN90D.

We’ve seen many great TV deals in our time but one where you buy one TV and you get one free? That’s new on us! That’s exactly what will happen when you buy one of the new Samsung 2024 TVs at Best Buy. Add it to your basket and you can also get a Samsung 65-inch TU690T 4K TV entirely for free. There’s even free delivery and display setup and mounting for each TV. This is a fairly unbeatable offer but if you still want to know a little more about it, keep reading while we take you through what to expect.

Why you should buy a new Samsung 2024 TV
Encompassing a range of Neo QLED 4K and 8K TVs, Samsung’s latest announcement regarding new TVs in 2024 is pretty exciting. It includes the Samsung QN900D 8K TV which we recently got early access to as well as more affordable models like the QN90D Neo QLED 4K TV and QN85D Neo QLED 4K TV.

Read more
This Samsung 65-inch 4K TV is discounted to $400 today
The Samsung TU69OT 4K Smart TV on a media cabinet in a living room.

For those who are on the lookout for cheap TV deals with large screens, here's an offer that will be hard to refuse -- the 65-inch Samsung CU7000 4K TV for only $400 from Best Buy. It's actually already pretty affordable at its original price of $480, but the $80 discount makes it an even more tempting purchase. There's no telling how much time is remaining on the bargain and when stocks will run out, so if you want to make sure that you get this huge TV with savings, you have to push forward with the transaction right now.

Why you should buy the 65-inch Samsung CU7000 4K TV
The 65-inch Samsung CU7000 4K TV is pretty big -- in fact, you may need to consult our guide on what size TV to buy to make sure that you have enough space for it. The large screen isn't all about size though, as it's also sharp and colorful with 4K Ultra HD resolution and support for HDR. To complete your personal cinematic experience, the 4K TV also offers 3D surround sound with Samsung's Object Tracking Sound Lite technology, and it works with Samsung soundbars that are equipped with the Q-Symphony feature for further optimizations to audio.

Read more