Perfect for kitchen worktop: This 32-inch Smart TV is discounted to $90

TV deals usually focus on high-end models but what if you just want something super cheap yet functional? That’s the thinking behind the deal at Best Buy today where you can buy an Insignia 32-inch F20 HD TV for just $90 instead of $130. Sure, it’s just a basic HD TV, and not even full HD, but it’s perfect for placing in your kitchen so you can be entertained by something while you cook or clean. It’s a smart TV so you don’t need to add anything to it. Here’s what else you need to know before you consider buying.

Why you should buy the Insignia 32-inch F20 TV

Insignia doesn’t feature on our look at the best TV brands but that’s mostly because it’s a Best Buy only brand. Insignia TVs tend to focus on value rather than cutting-edge technology which is certainly the case with the Insignia 32-inch F20 HD TV. It won’t rival the best TVs by any means but it’s just fine for basic TV viewing such as in your kitchen or a kid’s room.

It has Fire TV built-in so you can easily check out over 1 million streaming movies and TV shows with access to thousands of channels and apps. There’s also Alexa voice control so you can use your voice to search across apps, switch inputs, or other commands, right down to smart home devices. There’s also support for DTS TruSurround with a multi-channel format which creates a more immersive sound than basic speakers.

Continuing the trend of features, the Insignia 32-inch F20 TV also supports Apple AirPlay so it’s simple to share videos, photos, music, or other content from an Apple device to your TV. If you want to hook up a soundbar, you can do so too via HDMI ARC support although it’s unlikely you’ll need to on such a cheap TV. Rounding things off, the TV also has parental controls which can be useful if you plan on using the Insignia 32-inch F20 TV in a child’s bedroom.

The Insignia 32-inch F20 TV is usually $130 but right now, you can buy it for just $90 at Best Buy. A big saving of $40 on an already cheap TV, it’s a great addition if you just want something basic for a specific scenario in your home.

Editors' Recommendations