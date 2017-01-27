‘Dead Rising 4’ is about to get more difficult — and goofy — in latest update

Why it matters to you 'Dead Rising 4' will gets even more goofy with the arrival of Street Fighter-inspired outfits in the latest update.

Capcom’s Resident Evil 7 might be the zombie (or zombie-like) game on your mind right now, but you shouldn’t sleep on Dead Rising 4. Frank West’s latest adventure is certainly flawed, but it’s also supremely goofy, and an update coming next week is not only going to give the game some more personality, but also two more difficultly modes to keep you on your toes.

On January 30, all Dead Rising 4 players will be able to access five Street Fighter-inspired outfits for free. Costumes shown off in the announcement include M. Bison, Guile, and Zangief, but they look a little different — Frank West isn’t exactly the most muscular man, and the fluff on Zangief’s chest resembles a flattened cat or possum more than actual body hair. We’re also still not sure why anyone has that much hair on just their shins.

Also being released January 30 for free are two new, still-unnamed difficulty modes. Weapons break faster and food is less effective, and enemies do more damage to Frank. Given the relatively low difficulty of the base game, this is a welcome addition.

For the first time ever, players in Germany will be able to get their hands on a Dead Rising game next week. Dead Rising 4 makes its debut digitally on Xbox One and PC in the country on January 31, with a boxed Xbox One version expected to arrive in February. Previously, the Dead Rising series had been effectively banned in Germany after the video game rating organization Unterhaltungssoftware Selbstkontrolle, or USK, refused to give the game a rating on Xbox 360. It was deemed “too violent,” and a similar situation occurred with the previous Xbox One release Dead Rising 3.

If you aren’t sure whether or not Dead Rising 4 is right for you, Capcom is offering an hourlong free trial starting on January 31. Both multiplayer and the campaign will be available, and any progress and achievements earned will carry over should players opt to buy the full release.

Dead Rising 4 is out now on Xbox One and PC.