Street Fighter V gets a game-shaking final update

DeAngelo Epps
By

Capcom has revealed that a final “Definitive Update” is coming to Street Fighter V that will add tons of content to the game along with some major character balance changes. The update launches on all consoles and PC today and acts as a final sendoff to Street Fighter V with the next installment, Street Fighter 6, on the horizon.

Street Fighter V‘s Definitive Update was originally announced in mid-March when Capcom showed off content that changes both offline and online play experiences for anyone playing the game casually or competitively.

Players can change the visuals of their game in offline-only modes with new pixel and cel-shaded filters. There are also new remixed tracks hitting the game called “Cap-Jams.” These jams include remixes of Dan, Rose, Oro, Akira, and Luke’s theme songs. Additional tracksuit colors for every character are being thrown into the mix as well.

The main attraction for this final update is the huge balance update that is going to quickly shake up the meta for any player that bought Street Fighter 5 just to test their might against other players. Last night, Capcom took the new patch notes live, sharing what changes each character is receiving.

Patch notes for the #SFVCE Definitive Update are now available! 🛠️🕹️https://t.co/DRCO2RZJut

&mdash; Street Fighter (@StreetFighter) March 28, 2022

Fans have already taken to the internet to both break down changes teased in the initial update trailer and react to changes spoken of in the patch notes. The results have been hilarious, specifically those marking the supposed “death” of previously top-tier character, Urien, thanks to the amount of nerfs he’s received in the update.

Akira buff

source: https://t.co/kw31zMXKnl pic.twitter.com/rZH1LAVFte

&mdash; HiFight(ハイファイト) (@HiFightTH) March 25, 2022

I&#39;ve gotta be honest, that EX Headbutt nerf is extreme and unnecessary.

I hate to have sympathy for Urien mains, but that wasn&#39;t needed man lol

&mdash; Hollywood RobTV 📸 (@RobTeeVee) March 28, 2022

Street Fighter V‘s final patch, the Definitive Update, goes live from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. PT tonight, March 28, 2022. During those times, the servers won’t be accessible until the update goes live.

