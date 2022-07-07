The best fighting games for PC

While everyone has their preferred platform for fighting games — usually whatever is most comfortable for their fingers — playing on PC is a particularly versatile experience. PCs have the broadest compatibility with control options, from mice and keyboards to Bluetooth controls to retro gamepads and joysticks. Also, depending on your internet setup, your PC may have the most reliable internet connection for playing online, too.

PCs have also been helped by the growing number of desktop-friendly releases. Where it was once hit-or-miss if a fighting game would show up on PC, it’s been quite reliable for the past several years, so there’s an excellent collection built up. Let’s take a look at the top contenders!

Mortal Kombat 11 Trailer 84 % M Platforms PC (Microsoft Windows), PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Google Stadia, DUPLICATE Stadia Genre Fighting Developer NetherRealm Studios Publisher Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment Release April 22, 2019 Mortal Kombat 11 does so much right that it may be easier to list what it does wrong (the challenge mode is underwhelming). You have excellent, high-res graphics and fully-detailed environments that make every fight fun to watch, a surprisingly good story involving a messy multiverse clash, and an incredible roster of returning characters and guest characters to experiment with. Combat has found an excellent balance from previous MK games, allowing it to be both technical and easier to pick up. We especially like the ability to switch around several preset moves to different options, allowing you to customize a moveset for how you like to play. Read less Read more

Killer Instinct Trailer 81 % T Platforms PC (Microsoft Windows), Xbox One Genre Fighting Developer Iron Galaxy Studios, Double Helix Games Publisher Microsoft Studios Release November 22, 2013 The latest version of Killer Instinct was built with Xbox and PC gameplay in mind, so it’s more than ready for your PC — and frankly, we prefer it with PC’s broader control options, since the Xbox controller mapping feels a little odd. It’s both a beautiful game that retains its ability to build up huge combos with terrifying characters (yes, even the Battletoad) and an incredibly smooth online experience thanks to some stellar netcode. If you are looking for a new fighting experience and haven’t tried Killer Instinct before, make sure it’s on your list. The definitive edition with all available characters is a must-have. Read less Read more

The King of Fighters XV Trailer T Platforms PC (Microsoft Windows), PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S Genre Fighting Developer SNK Corporation Publisher Koch Media, SNK Corporation Release February 17, 2022 This edition combines many of the best parts of King of Fighters that came before, creating an excellent experience that any fighting fan should try at least once. The roster is packed, the 3v3 team-based fighting is tight, and the stages are wild. We also like the creative mode options, from spectator modes and Party Mode to visiting the DJ station to pick out your favorite songs from a large catalog. With ray tracing, it can also look incredible on a dedicated gaming PC. Read less Read more

SoulCalibur VI Trailer 82 % T Platforms PC (Microsoft Windows), PlayStation 4, Xbox One Genre Fighting Developer Project Soul Publisher Bandai Namco Entertainment Release October 18, 2018 The sixth SoulCalibur was a revival of the series, both in terms of popularity and how it rebooted the entire Soul story, bringing back everyone’s favorite characters at the start of their journeys with a sprawling retelling. But it’s not just returning fans who will find a lot to love. SoulCalibur has always been about clashing increasingly crazy weapons in 3D environments with huge moveset options, and that’s true here, too. With so many weapons and styles available, it’s a blast for newbies just as much as a challenge for experienced players deep in the competitive mode. The game received multiple seasons that expanded the roster and added more storylines, so it’s well worth picking up the complete game. Read less Read more

Guilty Gear: Strive Trailer 92 % T Platforms PC (Microsoft Windows), PlayStation 4, Arcade, PlayStation 5 Genre Fighting Developer Arc System Works Publisher Bandai Namco Studios, Arc System Works America, Arc System Works Release June 11, 2021 If you’ve played or watched Dragon Ball FighterZ or other Arc System Works games, you already have an idea about their style. But Guilty Gear has always been a more unique — and in some ways, more meaningful — experience for fighting fans. This version acted as a minor reboot to the series, reinventing mechanics and adding in-demand features like area transitions. However, the innate 2D/3D combat looks far better than ever and continues to be one of the best things about this flashy, innovative game (paired with the pounding soundtrack, of course). Read less Read more

Tekken 7 Trailer 78 % T Platforms PC (Microsoft Windows), PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Arcade Genre Fighting Developer Bandai Namco Studios Publisher Bandai Namco Entertainment Release February 18, 2015 If you love stringing complex combos together, Tekken has always been a series that caters to those players. Tekken 7 elevates the combat to the best it’s ever been, combining the highly technical gameplay with new options like Rage Arts and Power Crushes. It also looks better than ever, with visuals that consistently making fighting an intense, vivid experience. Read less Read more

Street Fighter 6 Trailer RP Platforms PC (Microsoft Windows), PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S Genre Fighting, Arcade Developer Capcom Publisher Capcom Release December 31, 2023 It’s not out quite yet (in fact, it’s currently set for 2023), but the countdown has begun, and fans already can’t wait. If you’ve loved Street Fighter before or are looking for a new fighting game to have fun with and a competitive pool that’s certain to be huge, make sure VI is on your calendar. The game has an incredible, updated visual style, complete with paint flourishes and X-ray modes, plus lots of updated mechanics including Drive moves. An extra-large roster has been promised, and the game is shaping up to be the title for other fighters to beat. Read less Read more

Divekick Trailer 66 % T Platforms PC (Microsoft Windows), PlayStation 3, PlayStation Vita, PlayStation 4, Xbox One Genre Fighting, Indie Developer Iron Galaxy Studios, One True Game Studios Publisher Iron Galaxy Studios Release August 20, 2013 Divekick is an indie fighting game for people who hate fighting games and would rather make fun of them instead. It’s also surprisingly addictive, considering you only have two primary options — jumping or kicking. The game is laced with mocking references to other fighting franchises and delights in reminding you that your fighting skills don’t mean much when you walk away from your PC. That being said, it’s an excellent game to play with friends who’ve never picked up a fighter before (and similar social scenarios). Just keep in mind that it’s not really supposed to be competitive. Read less Read more

