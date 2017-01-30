Watch Bethesda reveal the next chapter of ‘The Elder Scrolls Online’ right here

Why it matters to you The Elder Scrolls Online has become a beloved universe for many gamers over the past few years, but if Bethesda adds the fabled lands of 'Morrowind', it could reach an even wider audience.

The “next chapter” of The Elder Scrolls Online will be detailed on Bethesda Softworks’ Twitch channel at 2 p.m. ET on Tuesday. You’ll be able to watch the stream right here in the window above, and we will update this article after the stream has ended.

The announcement was made in a short blog post.

“We’ll be unveiling a bunch of new, exciting information that you definitely won’t want to miss,” the post stated.

While there’s no telling exactly what will be revealed, recent speculation suggests that ESO could be gaining a massive and familiar environment for players to explore.

In early January, a Reddit user going by the name FloorBelow posted an image of an alleged ESO map alongside an explanation of what he discovered while data mining the game’s code. His search led him to conclude that Vvardenfell, the main setting of The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind, is set to be added to The Elder Scrolls Online.

In his analysis, he claimed that from the size of his discoveries, Vvardenfell in ESO would be the largest player versus environment section in the game, dwarfing the size of Wrothgar by nearly double.

We won’t know for sure if The Elder Scrolls Online will be injected with Morrowind until the stream, but a return to Vvardenfell would assuredly qualify as “exciting information.”

The Elder Scrolls Online was released on PC in 2014. Originally, the game required a monthly access subscription, but by the time the Xbox One and PlayStation 4 ports were released, the game ditched the subscription service and rebranded as The Elder Scrolls Online: Tamriel Unlimited.

The removal of subscription fees and consistent free updates have helped turn the game into a hit. In June 2016, the game eclipsed 7 million registered users. While we don’t know how many players are actually active, the game is apparently doing well enough to warrant another chapter.

Stay tuned for the official scoop from Bethesda.