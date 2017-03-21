Modders are re-creating ‘Red Dead Redemption’ inside ‘Grand Theft Auto V’

Why it matters to you If you can't wait for Red Dead Redemption 2, this modding project might be able to occupy some of your time over the summer.

Gamers are hungry for more Red Dead Redemption, as evidenced by the enormous response to last year’s announcement that a sequel was in development. As fans anticipate the follow-up’s debut this fall, a group of dedicated players has set about recreating its predecessor’s map within Grand Theft Auto V.

This ambitious set of modders, helmed by an individual known as Mr. Leisurewear, announced the project over the weekend, according to a report from Gamespot. The Xbox 360 version of Red Dead Redemption is being picked apart and reconstructed for use with third-party multiplayer clients designed for Grand Theft Auto V.

Rockstar makes a lot of money selling in-game currency to GTA Online players, so the project won’t be compatible with the game’s official online offering. The studio takes a stern stance on modifications that could counteract the advantages of buying in-game currency, so the modders are steering clear.

It’s not just the Red Dead Redemption map that’s being recreated and inserted into Grand Theft Auto V. The group intends to reconstruct environmental elements like the game’s day-to-night cycle, and there are even plans to reproduce certain gameplay mechanics.

The team is currently looking for programmers who could help with the process of recreating this content within the framework of Grand Theft Auto V. The game’s Dead Eye slow-motion targeting is listed as a top priority, but there’s also a mention of the various mini-games that were peppered throughout Red Dead Redemption, like five-finger filet, arm wrestling, and poker.

It’s anticipated that a beta version of the map will be released some time this summer, although there’s no word whether that will include any of the gameplay mechanics and other content that’s being worked on. In any case, that timing should work out well for players who are eager to get their hands on Red Dead Redemption 2, which is scheduled to release in late 2017.