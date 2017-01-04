Logitech intros a wireless headset for gamers that has a 15-hour battery life

On Wednesday, gaming peripheral manufacturer Logitech launched the G533 Wireless Gaming Headset that relies on the company’s patent-pending Pro-G audio drivers. The headset is based on DTS Headphone:X technology that replicates 7.1 surround sound. It also features advanced lossless digital audio transmissions and rechargeable batteries promising up to 15 hours of non-stop use on a single charge.

The specs show that the Pro-G audio drivers measure 40mm and are made of hybrid mesh materials that reduce distortion, providing clear highs and lows. They are backed by a lightweight, over-the-ear design promising a comfortable fit for hours upon hours. Each side includes mesh ear pads that are “breathable and washable,” blocking out the unwanted sounds so users can focus on the game’s immersive environment.

More: Logitech’s C922 is a webcam made for live-streaming gamers on Twitch, YouTube

“Highly realistic DTS Headphone:X surround sound technology accurately replicates 7.1 speaker placement and audio positioning, so you can experience in-game environmental effects and positional audio that game designers intended you to hear,” the company said. “You can also tune the volume levels for each of the seven audio channels.”

Headphone:X was created by DTS to emulate a multi-speaker home theater system in headphones. It simulates the “3D environment of the audio’s original mixing stage,” according to DTS, and even aims to audibly mirror a full, 11.1 channel surround sound setup heard in movie theaters. Even on the music front, Headphone:X will improve the quality of playback, even more so if audio tracks are recorded using Headphone:X surround sound technology.

According to Logitech, the wireless connectivity aspect has a range of up to 50 feet and will keep a constant connection even in “noisy” electro-magnetic interference (EMI) scenarios where loads of wireless signals are filling the airwaves. Thus, that 15-hour battery life not only powers the headset but keeps the peripheral connected to the PC. The company’s free Logitech Gaming Software, when installed, keeps users informed of the battery level.

The headset includes a noise-canceling microphone that resides on the end of a folding, extending boom. Users can fold the microphone up to automatically mute any input, or simply press the microphone mute button that resides on the left earcup. This area also plays host to a volume control roller to easily and quickly adjust the level. Additional volume settings are available through Logitech’s software, such as the equalizer, manual microphone settings for each installed game, and a tool for assigning the mute button to a different function.

Here are the technical details for Logitech’s new wireless headset:

Headphones Driver: Pro-G 40mm Frequency response: 20Hz to 20KHz Impedance: 32 Ohms Sensitivity: 107dB SPL/mW Charging cable length: 6.5 feet Battery life: 15 hours Wireless range: 50 feet Size: 7.75 x 7.44 x 3.34 inches Weight: 12.5 ounces Microphone Pickup pattern: Cardioid (Unidirectional) Type: Pressure Gradient Electret Condenser Size: 4mm Frequency response: 100Hz to 20KHz

Logitech’s new G533 Wireless Gaming Headset is slated to hit retailers across the globe starting in January. The peripheral will come with a USB wireless dongle, a USB charging cable, and a two-year limited hardware warranty. Selling for $150, the headset is only offered for desktops and laptops powered by Windows 7, Windows 8/8.1, or Windows 10. Other gaming-related audio products by Logitech can be found here.