 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

Logitech’s A50 X is a gaming headset and HDMI switcher in one

Giovanni Colantonio
By
A Logitech A50 X headset sits next to an Xbox Series X.
Logitech

Logitech has announced its latest gaming headset, the Astro A50 X. It costs a whopping $380, but for good reason: It’s a headset that’s compatible with the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X that doubles as an HDMI switcher.

The new device is an evolution of Logitech’s popular Astro A50 headset, which features a distinct base stand. The A50 X builds on that idea in a few ways. One key example is that it’s able to connect to both the PS5 and Xbox Series X. That might sound simple, but the consoles feature different connection methods that make it difficult to find a one-headset-fits-all audio solution.

Recommended Videos

The A50 X pulls that off in a very surprising manner. The wireless headset comes with a base stand that connects to each console via HDMI and USB. Both the audio and visual from each console pass through the base stand. With a press of a “Playsync” button on the side of the headset (or in a Logitech app), players can switch which console appears on the connected TV or monitor, as well as what audio feeds to the headset. It’s basically an HDMI switch inside of a headset.

The base stand of the A50 X sits on a table.
Logitech

The back of the base also includes a port to connect a PC, though that won’t pass video through. Since its Bluetooth compatible, it can also be connected to mobile devices, the Nintendo Switch, and other devices too. That means that you can hook every gaming system you own up to one headset and flip between them on the fly.

Related

The A50 X boasts some impressive stats to justify its enormous price tag. It features Pro-G Graphene drivers and a high-resolution microphone, and has 24 hours of battery life. It features an open-back design (with no active noise canceling, by design) and allows players to mix their game and chat audio on the fly.

While its features are impressive, the headset does come with some major caveats. The headset’s Bluetooth is actually located in the headset’s base stand. That means players can’t connect the headset wirelessly unless both it and their device are in range of the stand. It’s complicated for those who already use an HDMI switch to manage their systems too, as it can only connect to three devices at once. Logitech doesn’t recommend trying to connect the base to a second HDMI switch at present. That may make the headset a bit of a niche use case.

The Logitech Astro A50 X will begin shipping on December 20 and comes in both black and white designs.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Giovanni Colantonio
Giovanni Colantonio
Section Editor, Gaming
Giovanni is a writer and video producer focusing on happenings in the video game industry. He has contributed stories to…
The best fighting games for Xbox Series X
Mortal Kombat 11 character screen featuring Skorpion.

The Xbox Series X has some exciting new fighting games planned for the future. Developers at Capcom announced that Street Fighter 6 should hit shelves sometime in 2023. Meanwhile, devs on the Tekken 8 team said the game was only "in the development stage." While a summer 2023 release is possible, we'll have to wait in see. But if you're itching to unleash some crushing combos and visceral finishers, here's a list of the best fighting games for Xbox Seris X.

Further reading

Read more
Logitech made its own lightweight handheld built for cloud gaming
The Logitech G Cloud Gaming Handheld sits on a stack of comics.

Although I can be tough on cloud services that have faults, I actually do enjoy cloud gaming on Google Stadia and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate quite a bit, and I’m excited about the technology’s potential for both players and developers. Currently, most of my cloud gaming takes place on my phone, but Logitech and Tencent Games want me to start playing cloud games on a new device. In October, the Logitech G Cloud Gaming Handheld starts rolling out, and it hopes to become the way to play cloud games.
During a hands-off preview of the device, Logitech certainly delivered on highlighting an Android-powered device with two native cloud gaming apps that players can use to enjoy games with a Wi-Fi connection. At $350, though, it feels like a solution for a niche usage problem that similarly priced devices already solve. I could see myself enjoying this device if I wanted to stream a video game from my bed or a room without my TV and consoles. Unfortunately, it seems outclassed by just the ability to stream games on a midrange-or-better phone, something anyone reading this can likely do already.

What is the Logitech G Cloud Gaming Handheld?
From a technical perspective, the Logitech G Cloud Gaming Handheld contains specs that wouldn’t feel out of place on a mid-range mobile device. It features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G octa-core 2.3GHz CPU, as well as 4GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 64GB of internal storage that people can expand with an SD card. The display is a 7-inch IPS multi-touch screen that displays at a 1080p resolution with a 60Hz refresh rate. Players can listen to audio through its stereo speaker, a 3.5mm stereo audio jack, or a Bluetooth 5.1 connection.
What sets it apart is that Logitech built the controllers into the device, giving it a Nintendo Switch-like look. It has the d-pad, analog joysticks, buttons, bumpers, and triggers expected of a modern controller, plus a Home button to bring players to the home screen and a “G button” that will access more system-specific settings. Players will be able to remap the controls however they wish, though. On top of that, players can expect the Logitech G Cloud Gaming Handheld to have haptics feedback, a gyroscope, a light sensor, and even a built-in stereo microphone with echo canceling and noise suppression support.
These aren’t top-of-the-line specs by any means, but Logitech made this choice because the device is made for gaming natively on the device. It also allowed them to get the device’s weight down to only 463 grams and give it a battery life of around 12 hours (it uses USB-C to charge), which has never been seen on a gaming handheld. Think of the Logitech G Cloud Gaming Handheld as an Android 11 tablet with built-in controllers, uniquely tailored UI, and access to native Xbox Cloud Gaming and Nvidia GeForce Now, and Google Play Store apps.

Read more
Tencent and Logitech are making a cloud gaming handheld device
The Tencent Games and Logitech G logos on a black background.

Tencent Games and Logitech have joined forces to create a handheld device focusing on cloud gaming. It's currently referred to as the "Logitech G Gaming Handheld" and is scheduled to release later this year.

“Logitech G’s leadership in PC and console gaming gear make them an ideal partner to help us realize the vision of bringing a better gaming experience to gamers around the globe,” said Daniel Wu, general manager of Tencent Games Smart Solution Innovation Lab, in a press release. “Today marks the start of a new opportunity for our companies to further push the frontiers of gaming devices.”

Read more