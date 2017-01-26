Square Enix and Marvel partner to deliver a new Avengers game, and more

Why it matters to you Marvel and Square Enix will finally give us a chance to play an authentic Avengers game in 2018.

Disney may have exited the video game development business, but its properties will still be getting the interactive treatment, and Thursday’s announcement by Square Enix and Marvel proves it — the two companies have formed a “multi-game partnership” that begins with an Avengers game.

The game, simply titled referred to as “The Avengers project” at the moment, is in development at Crystal Dynamics and Eidos Montreal. The two studios are responsible for some of the most critically acclaimed Square Enix games, including Rise of the Tomb Raider and Deus Ex: Mankind Divided.

“The Avengers project is being designed for gamers worldwide and will be packed with all the characters, environments, and iconic moments that have thrilled longtime fans of the franchise,”Marvel said in the official announcement. Featuring a completely original story, it will introduce a universe gamers can play in for years to come.”

The last part of this quote makes it sound like the game will feature an online component, but very little concrete information can otherwise be gleaned.

The game’s announcement trailer paints a very depressing picture of the Marvel universe. We see Thor’s hammer placed in a pile of rubble, with buildings crumbling all around. Iron Man’s suit is motionless in a puddle, with the light on its palm flickering on and off. Sparks bounce off Captain America’s shield, with the first Avenger nowhere to be seen.

“They say the time of heroes is over,” a voice says, presumably belonging to Black Widow. “That if you’re different, you’re dangerous. But I know the truth. The world will always need heroes. We just need to reassemble.”

More details regarding The Avengers project will be revealed in 2018, along with other games that Marvel and Square Enix plan to release.