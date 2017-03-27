‘Mass Effect: Andromeda’ sales underwhelm in U.K. after mixed reviews

Why it matters to you Middling reviews and bugs appear to be affecting the U.K. sales performance of Mass Effect: Andromeda.

Mass Effect: Andromeda launched earlier this month to mixed reviews, with criticism directed at its inconsistent writing, mission variety, and its infamous facial animations that appear to be a step down from what was offered in the previous games. The game has opened to relatively disappointing sales in the United Kingdom, with physical sales behind that of Mass Effect 3.

Given the continuing growth of digital game sales — particularly on the Xbox One and PlayStation 4 over the last several years — this information isn’t an immediate cause for concern. However, though it was the top-selling game during its launch week, Mass Effect: Andromeda is currently behind both Ghost Recon: Wildlands and Horizon: Zero Dawn in total 2017 game sales. The latter game is a PlayStation 4 exclusive and a new IP, which typically don’t sell as well as established franchises, but its excellent reviews have certainly helped.

The last Mass Effect game, Mass Effect 3, released back in 2012 and was the 11th best-selling game in the U.K. for that year, behind other blockbusters like Assassin’s Creed III and Halo 4. What game did it manage to beat? Ghost Recon: Future Soldier, which took the 23rd spot for 2012. That game was remarkably different and less ambitious than Wildlands, with a smaller, linear campaign and a simpler take on competitive multiplayer that still managed to resonate with tactical shooter fans.

Publisher Electronic Arts saw another of its biggest franchises struggle late last year. Titanfall 2, one of the best games of 2016 across both its campaign and multiplayer, failed to reach expectations, though Electronic Arts remains committed to the franchise and developer Respawn Entertainment continues to support the sequel with new maps, modes, and events.

Mass Effect: Andromeda is now available for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC. Our review called it “mostly empty” and a “retread” of past ideas.