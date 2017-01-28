Nintendo 3DS: Common problems and how to fix them

The 3DS is one of the best consoles around, with a great library built up after almost six years in circulation, but the system has also run into its fair of technical hiccups over the years. There’s nothing worse than pulling out your system only to find it doesn’t work as expected, particularly when you aren’t sure how to fix a problem.

Below, we’ve compiled a list of known technical issues 3DS owners have been dealing with, along with some steps you can take to fix or prevent them. Some of these only apply to a particular version of the system — the original 3DS’ design is substantially different than the New 3DS XL, for instance — while others are issues that occur across the entire 3DS family.

Get in touch with Nintendo

Phone: 1-800-255-3700

Website

Forums

Error Code Lookup

Your system is freezing or won’t turn off



Just like mobile phones and computers, the Nintendo 3DS can occasionally lock up completely. In that state, it will not register the buttons you’re pressing, including the power button. Luckily, there is a relatively simple fix for this should you have it occur.

Solution