Nintendo Direct live-stream on Wednesday will focus on ‘Arms’, ‘Splatoon 2’

Why it matters to you This week's Nintendo Direct broadcast will answer questions about two of the biggest games on the horizon for the Nintendo Switch.

The Nintendo Switch has been available worldwide for a little over a month and Nintendo is shifting its attention to the system’s second wave of software. A Nintendo Direct live-stream has been announced for 3 p.m. (PT) on Wednesday with the promise of more details on two hotly anticipated releases.

The broadcast will showcase Arms, the new fighting game that is based on extendable arms that can be used to punch, block, throw, and perform various other martial manoeuvres. While a vague release window of the second quarter of 2017 has already been announced, we are like to hear a more specific date as part of the live-stream.

Arms was unveiled at the Switch reveal event in January but we haven’t seen a great deal of footage since then. However, there were some very positive responses to the title during early gameplay previews, so hopes are high that the finished product will be a must-play release, bolstering the system’s growing library.

This week’s Nintendo Direct live-stream will also feature Splatoon 2, the sequel to Nintendo’s hugely popular paint-based shooter. Switch owners have already had the chance to preview the game firsthand thanks to the Testfire event in March.

Like Arms, Splatoon 2 doesn’t have a firm release date — it is expected to launch in either in the second or third quarter of 2017 but no further details have been offered just yet. It seems likely that this edition of Nintendo Direct will be largely concerned with informing Switch early adopters about the games they will be playing this summer.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is the big Switch game for April but beyond that, the system’s release schedule looks a little spotty. However, Arms and Splatoon 2 both look very promising, and stand a good chance of holding gamers’ attention until major titles like Skyrim and Super Mario Odyssey that are expected to hit later in the year.