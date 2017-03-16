Nintendo Switch won’t be getting ‘South Park: The Fractured But Whole’

Why it matters to you Nintendo Switch owners hoping to play South Park: The Fractured But Whole shouldn't hold their breath.

South Park: The Fractured But Whole is expected to arrive later this year to PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC, but Nintendo Switch owners apparently won’t be able to fart and tell offensive jokes with the Joy-Con controllers, as there are no plans to bring the game to the new system.

Speaking to IGN, a representative from Trey Parker and Matt Stone’s South Park studio said that the game “won’t be coming” to the Nintendo Switch after rumors begin circulating due to a post on the official South Park Twitter account.

The post in question features a GIF of Eric Cartman buried up to his neck in snow with the caption, “Nin-ten-do. I’m coming. I’m coming, Nin-ten-do.” It’s taken from a 10th season episode of the show where Cartman has chosen to freeze himself in order to make the wait for the Wii more bearable. The tweet used the hashtag “blizzard2017,” referencing the snowstorm that hit the East Coast early this week.

Naturally, fans assumed that this was a hint that The Fractured But Whole would be getting a port to the Switch. With its relatively simple visual style, it seems that the game wouldn’t be particularly taxing on the portable-hybrid system, and publisher Ubisoft has shown great support for Nintendo’s new systems over the years. The Wii U launched with games like ZombiU and Rabbids Land, while the Switch has Steep, Just Dance 2017, and Rayman Legends: Definitive Edition.

The game’s subject matter could be a cause for concern, as Nintendo systems have typically not featured as much graphic content as the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC feature, but South Park is no stranger to the company. The original South Park game as well as Chef’s Luv Shack both released on Nintendo 64, though more recent games have completely skipped Nintendo systems.

