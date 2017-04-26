Dive into ‘Abzu,’ May’s other free PlayStation Plus games for PS4, PS3, Vita

Why it matters to you May's PS Plus lineup of free titles including Abzu gives PS4 owners lots of great reasons to pick up their controller.

For less than the price of a new game, PlayStation Plus offers a full year of free titles for the PlayStation 4, PS3, and Vita. Whether they’re seeking an action-packed story or some calm exploration, users will be able to download some great games starting May 2 .

Among the titles is Tales from the Borderlands, an episodic series from Telltale Games set on the violent and cartoonish planet of Pandora sometime after the events of Borderlands 2. Over five chapters, players follow the main characters, Rhys and Fiona, as they chase down a fortune.

In Abzu, players swim with dolphins, fish, sea turtles, and sharks on an exploratory journey through the ocean. The game was developed by Giant Squid, a studio led by Matt Nava, the art director of Flower and Journey.

Those looking for something more old-school might enjoy Blood Knights, a hack-and-slash action role-playing game featuring two playable characters. Jeremy is a vampire hunter and Alysa is a vampire to whom Jeremy has become ritually bound. They must work together to retrieve a dangerous artifact. The game can be played in either single player or local co-op mode.

Fans of simulation games can check out Port Royale 3: Pirates & Merchants. This business simulator takes place in the Caribbean during the 16th and 17th centuries. Players can develop their towns and enjoy real-time battles.

Laser Disco Defenders is a bullet hell experience that combines a retro sci-fi aesthetic with the sounds and sights of the disco era. Levels are randomly generated to ensure that no playthrough is the same.

Writers might enjoy the typographic game Type:Rider. Here, players control two dots as they travel through the ages of font styles and techniques. Everything from rock paintings to pixel art is covered as players solve riddles in this adventure puzzle game.

Check out the full lineup below: