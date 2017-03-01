‘Tearaway Unfolded’ highlights PlayStation Plus’ stellar free game lineup in March

Why it matters to you March's free PlayStation Plus games are among the best we've ever seen from the program.

Why purchase brand new video games for around $60 when you can get so many for free? PlayStation Plus allows subscribers to build up a library on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3, and PlayStation Vita — and March’s freebies are some of the best we’ve seen from the program in a very long time.

In March, PlayStation 4 owners will be able to download Disc Jam, which PlayStation’s James Hallahan describes as “an insanely addicting cross between air hockey and tennis.” In the game, which bears some resemblance to the playable meme Windjammers, each team hurls a disc across a center barrier in an attempt to sneak it by the other team.

Also free on PlayStation 4 in March is Tearaway Unfolded, an enhanced version of one of the best PlayStation Vita exclusives. It has been redesigned substantially to allow for DualShock 4 functionality, but still features all of the charm and color of the original release.

On PlayStation 3, subscribers can download Under Night: In-Birth, an intense 2D fighting game that originally launched to positive reviews on PlayStation 3 in 2015. It was developed by some of the same folks behind acclaimed series BlazBlue and Guilty Gear, and boasts a similar anime-influenced visual style.

Also available for the PS3 in March is the wonderfully campy Earth Defense Force 2025. Though the game was later released on PlayStation 4 as Earth Defense Force 4.1: The Shadow of New Despair, the latter game isn’t included among the free offerings.

The PlayStation Vita hasn’t been forgotten, either. Severed, a touchscreen-focused action game from Guacamelee! studio DrinkBox, will be available for free. The game originally launched in 2016 and was hailed as one of the Vita’s very best games — not a surprise from such a talented team.

Finally, puzzle game Lumo will be free on both PlayStation 4 and PlayStation Vita. The game’s 3D environments and cute, simple visuals look similar to early Nintendo 64 Zelda games mixed with a little dose of Minecraft.