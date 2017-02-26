Sequel to ‘Shadow of Mordor’ accidentally leaked by Target

Why it matters to you For Lord of the Rings fans that have been waiting for a high quality game, this is great news.

Get excited Lord of the Rings fans, a sequel to one of the best games in the series may just have been leaked.

Big box retailer Target accidentally updated its website with a new listing for Middle-Earth: Shadow of War. The listing has since been taken down.

Very little is currently known of the game as it has yet to be officially announced. Surprisingly, the game doesn’t look like it’s too far off as the listing shows a release date for Aug. 22.

And it looks like a “Gold Edition” will also be in the works, including multiple expansion packs.

According to the leak, the Gold Edition will include four expansion packs as well as some in-game currency. The new expansions gives players the ability to play with new characters and abilities, and will include new side missions and enemies. It seems that the nemesis system from the first game will also be returning. It makes sense, as many critics pointed to it as one of the major innovations the game brought to the table.

More: Middle-Earth: Shadow of Mordor Review

The first game, Middle-Earth: Shadow of Mordor surprised critics and gamers for bringing a fresh spin to the Lord of the Rings franchise. Many felt that it translated the gameplay and feel of the Batman: Arkham Knight series to J.R.R. Tolkein’s fantasy world. While the combat wasn’t perfect, and being able to run away from any battle did kill some of the immersion, overall the game was great. Currently the game sits at an 84 on Metacritic.

Considering the game has already leaked, it’s very likely that an official announcement will be coming soon. If the information is correct, Middle-Earth: Shadow of War is set to launch on Aug. 22 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and most likely PC. The leak did not indicate if the game would be coming for the Nintendo Switch.