‘South Park: The Fractured But Whole’ delayed once again, possibly till 2018

Why it matters to you Just a month before the game's scheduled release date, the maker of 'South Park: The Fractured But Whole' is asking for fans to wait from another couple months to as long as a year.

At E3 2016, South Park: The Fractured But Whole was on schedule to be released later that year on December 6. A mere three months went by before Ubisoft announced that the game had been pushed back to the first quarter of 2017. On Thursday, the publisher announced another delay.

According to Polygon, The Fractured But Whole won’t be released until Ubisoft’s next fiscal year. This gives the role-playing game a new release window of April 2017 through March 2018.

More: Smell the action with Ubisoft’s Nosulus Rift for ‘South Park: The Fractured But Whole’

With the previous delay, Ubisoft stated, “The development team wants to make sure the game experience meets the high expectations of fans, and the additional time will help them achieve this goal.”

There are a number of reasons a game like this could be delayed. For one, the March release calendar is already full of big titles that South Park would have had to compete against. Series creators Tey Parker and Matt Stone also supply their voices to almost every character, so any audio capture would take up a lot of time. Or, the game might just need additional tweaks and fixes before it meets expectations.

Due to this delay, Ubisoft has revised its sales forecast for the current fiscal year that ends March 31. Ubisoft’s sale forecast now runs from 1.61 billion euros ($1.72 billion U.S.) to 1.67 billion euros ($1.78 billion). That’s a decrease of 155 million euros on the low end of the forecast and 175 million euros on the high end.

Delays aren’t new to the South Park game franchise. South Park: The Stick of Truth suffered a number of delays as well. Originally, the game was being published by THQ with a release schedule for the second half of 2012. Later, THQ pushed the game into early 2013, then again to later that year. During THQ’s collapse, Ubisoft picked up the title and gave it a December 2013 release window. The Stick of Truth would get one final delay before it’s official release in March 2014.

South Park: The Fractured But Whole is in development for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC.