Here’s where you can try PlayStation VR for yourself

It’s hard to get a sense of what virtual reality feels like without trying it out for yourself. PlayStation VR producer Sony knows this, and the company would definitely like to give you the chance to try its headset for yourself. The company has organized a number of demos and kiosks to try the PSVR before you pick one up. Here’s where you need to go if you’re interested in giving PSVR a try.
Finding a store
Sony has a handy map tool you can use to find nearby stores with PlayStation VR demo stations, or kiosks with similar services. It’s very handy — if you live in a city: The map can only scan up to 100 miles from your location, so it may not be of much use in rural settings. However, we still recommend it as a starting place, to see what’s around: It’s an admirable shortcut if there are nearby stores.
Games on display currently include PlayStation VR Worlds, EVE: Valkyrie, Headmaster, Battlezone, and SuperHyperCube. Other titles may be added as the program continues. An extended rollout to retailers in Canada is expected in the future, but hasn’t happened yet.
The recently launched PSVR retails for $400, but does not include some required accessories, including the PlayStation Camera and a PlayStation 4 console (a separate purchase starting at $300). Most PS4 owners will want to keep an eye out for the $500 PSVR bundle — which includes PlayStation VR Worlds, two Move controllers, and the required PlayStation Camera. It’s also worth noting that Sony will recently launched a more powerful version of the PlayStation 4, the PS4 Pro, which can improve the performance and visual fidelity of some PlayStation VR games.
Editor’s note: Sony currently restricts demos to those over the age of 12.
Gamestop
Gamestop is holding limited PSVR demos in 14 stores, most of which are located on the West Coast. There are a few peppering the Midwest and the East Coast, though each store is centrally located in a major city. Keep in mind that these demos are available only on the weekend — you can find the nearest participating store here.
Friday: 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Saturday and Sunday: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Best Buy
Some Best Buy stores offer PSVR demos, but their availability can vary drastically. Best Buy has embedded Sony’s search map directly on its website, allowing you to quickly view all available demo locations. The same caveats apply, however, meaning the map is most likely to work in high population areas. We also suggest you just call up your local Best Buy store and ask them about any demo plans. If enough people ask for it, it’s more likely a particular Best Buy will find a way to offer demos.
International
PSVR has an extensive demo campaign designed specifically for the United Kingdom, which intends to bring demos units to popular spots throughout the region. If you are in the U.K., take a look at the campaign, sign up for news, and see what the schedule looks like for nearby stops.
If you’re outside of the U.K., things get a lot murkier. Sony’s strategy appears to be highly regional, and takes into account the decisions of individual stores, which means your best bet is to call up a local game store and ask if they are demoing the PSVR or plan to do so in the future.
This post was originally published on June 27 and updated on February 23 by Tyler Lacoma to include recent tour dates and additional information concerning Best Buy, Gamestop, and various international events.