Here’s where you can try PlayStation VR for yourself

Finding a store

Sony has a handy map tool you can use to find nearby stores with PlayStation VR demo stations, or kiosks with similar services. It’s very handy — if you live in a city: The map can only scan up to 100 miles from your location, so it may not be of much use in rural settings. However, we still recommend it as a starting place, to see what’s around: It’s an admirable shortcut if there are nearby stores.

Games on display currently include PlayStation VR Worlds, EVE: Valkyrie, Headmaster, Battlezone, and SuperHyperCube. Other titles may be added as the program continues. An extended rollout to retailers in Canada is expected in the future, but hasn’t happened yet.

The recently launched PSVR retails for $400, but does not include some required accessories, including the PlayStation Camera and a PlayStation 4 console (a separate purchase starting at $300). Most PS4 owners will want to keep an eye out for the $500 PSVR bundle — which includes PlayStation VR Worlds, two Move controllers, and the required PlayStation Camera. It’s also worth noting that Sony will recently launched a more powerful version of the PlayStation 4, the PS4 Pro, which can improve the performance and visual fidelity of some PlayStation VR games.

Editor’s note: Sony currently restricts demos to those over the age of 12.