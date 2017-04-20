Arctic Cool’s new high-tech active apparel chills you out while you work out

Why it matters to you Suffering from sweat? Hydrofreeze Technology's innovative body-cooling fabric can help keep you cool.

Arctic Cool recently introduced the Instant Cooling apparel line for men and women, which utilizes Hydrofreeze technology designed to cool down your body while you exercise.

Where cotton tees have failed and the newest sweat-wicking fabrics only succeed to a degree, Hydrofreeze takes workout apparel to the next level of innovation. Cotton tees are effective for wicking but correspondingly disperse and absorb moisture, remaining heavy and damp for hours. While newer synthetic fabrics efficiently wick sweat away from the body without absorption, there is no mechanism for dispersion.

Arctic Cool developed Hydrofreeze X Cooling Technology for dynamic sweat wicking, dispersion, and supplemental evaporative cooling that occurs between the fabric and the skin. Hydrofreeze serves as the best of both fabric worlds while stepping on to a higher plane of apparel science.

The technology functions by using your body’s natural cooling process during high-energy activities. Sweat activates the fabric and is initially wicked away from your skin. Hydrofreeze then disperses the moisture throughout the clothing fibers, keeping all areas equally dry.

A cooling process occurs as a result of air moving across the surface of the fabric and interacting with the elements in motion. The physically heat-tempering result is tangibly felt across the surface of your skin and consequently regulates your body temperature.

This system keeps you hydrated by reducing sweat by keeping your body cooler. The moisture is expelled from the fabric during natural evaporation that occurs by interacting with the air. Hydrofreeze X Cooling Technology leaves wearers with a refreshed, cooling sensation during every step of their workout, allowing them to push themselves harder and feel better when finished.

Arctic Cool also emphasizes less-restrictive fits, microbial-fighting ability, machine-washability, and the durability of its products. Arctic Cool’s Instant Cooling apparel line includes T-shirts, tank tops, and accessories for men and women. Everything is available on the company’s website.