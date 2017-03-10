New deal sees A+E networks coming to Hulu’s upcoming live TV streaming service

Why it matters to you With the addition of more channels while staying committed to a sub-$40 price, Hulu's upcoming live TV service is looking more interesting than ever.

The live TV streaming landscape is continuing to grow, with the recently announced YouTube TV and an upcoming service from Hulu joining Sling TV, PlayStation Vue, and DirecTV Now. Hulu’s service continues to look better and better, and on Friday the company announced a deal with A+E Networks that will bring six of its brands to the service when it launches.

“As we begin to finalize our new live TV service, we’re pulling together the most valuable, well-rounded package of channels available for under $40,” Hulu CEO Mike Hopkins said in a statement. “We know the A+E Networks brand of award-winning storytelling is important to our viewers, and we’re very excited to add their networks to the core service we launch this spring.”

The deal adds a total of six networks: A&E, History, Lifetime, LMN, FYI, and Viceland. Not only does this bring access to the live channels mentioned above, but on-demand access to programming like History’s The Curse of Oak Island, A&E’s Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath, Lifetime’s Project Runway. Original movies from Lifetime and documentaries from History and Viceland will also be made available.

“We are thrilled to expand our partnership with Hulu to offer our A+E Networks’ portfolio of brands on their live TV streaming service at launch,” A+E Networks president and CEO Nancy Dubuc said. “Having our top six networks available on their core package speaks to the power of our entertainment portfolio in reaching men, women, adults and millennials.”

These new channels will be joining channels from CBS Corporation, 21st Century Fox, The Walt Disney Company, and Turner Networks. So far there is no official date for when the service will go live, or what exactly it will be priced at, but Hopkins has confirmed on multiple occasions that the live TV service will be available for less than $40 per month.