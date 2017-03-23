Vudu’s updated mobile app now lets you convert your discs to digital movies

Why it matters to you If you want to ditch your discs but keep the movies, this might be the easiest solution yet.

If you’re looking for ways to clear out space in your living room, ditching your collection of Blu-ray and DVD movies is one option, but you don’t want to get rid of the movies themselves, fo course. For years, streaming service Vudu has offered a service to convert your physical media to digital copies. Now that process has gotten easier, as today the company is introducing Mobile Disc-to-Digital, a feature that lets you use the Vudu mobile app to move your movie collection into the cloud.

“The average movie collector owns nearly 100 DVDs and Blu-rays. We know these customers have invested a lot into building their physical movie collections,” Vudu general manager Jeremy Verba said in a statement. “As more and more customers create digital libraries, we are constantly looking for ways to help them unlock additional value from the movies they already own.”

The process is simple: scan the disc’s bar code, choose your resolution — SD or HDX (high-bitrate 1080p) — and you’re ready to go. To save time, you can scan any number of discs before choosing your resolution and completing the process. There are also restrictions in place to keep users from converting a friend’s physical collection to their own digital collection. Despite the mobile nature of the app, Mobile Disc-to-Digital conversions need to take place at the billing address of the account being used.

How much Disc-to-Digital costs depends on both the media being converted and what it is being converted to. Blu-ray to HDX costs $2 per disc, as does converting DVD to standard definition digital. If you’d like to convert a DVD to HDX, the price jumps to $5 per disc. In order to give customers a feel for the service before spending any money, all Vudu users get their first mobile conversion for free.

Mobile Disc-to-Digital isn’t available for every movie in Vudu’s catalog, though it supports nearly 8,000 titles right now. The library of available movies includes titles from Lionsgate, Paramount Home Media Distribution, Sony Pictures Home Entertainment, Twentieth Century Fox Home Entertainment, Universal Pictures Home Entertainment, and Warner Bros. Home Entertainment, with more expected to be added in the coming months.

For more information on Vudu’s Mobile Disc-to-Digital, see the company’s website.