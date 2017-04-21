Dyson’s newest Pure air purifier will remove harmful gases from your home

Why it matters to you You want to be breathing the purest air possible when you're in the comfort of your own home, and Dyson's newest product wants to help you do that.

Dyson may be known best for its ability to suck up all the dirt on your floor, but it’s also pretty good at filtering the air in your home, too. Especially now that it’s come out with the newest iteration of its bladeless fan, the Pure Hot + Cold Link Air Purifier. The company, which has been expanding its portfolio beyond vacuums with other appliances like hairdryers and air purifiers, now has its most advanced product to date. Thanks to the new Pure fan’s advanced filtration system, you can ensure that the air you’re breathing at home is free of harmful gases.

In terms of design, the new combination fan and air purifier looks a lot like the 2016 version, but there’s much more than meets the eye. Apparently, the 2017 iteration boasts a new filter promising an “extra layer of activated carbon” coated with antimicrobial agent Tris. This, Dyson says, will capture smoke, dust, pollen, as well as potentially toxic gases like formaldehyde, benzene, toluene, and naphthalene.

And because this is a 21st-century device, the Pure is of course Wi-Fi-enabled, which means that you can control this hybrid purifier and fan through your smartphone. Its functions include the ability to set your indoor temperature, monitor your air quality, and generally have a better sense of your environment. But don’t worry — this won’t just be a passive monitoring system. Rather, when the Dyson product finds that there are pollutants in the air, it increases the strength of the fan.

The Pure will also work with Amazon’s Alexa, which means that at some point, you’ll be able to control the appliance with nothing more than your voice. However, this feature is still said to be “coming soon,” and won’t be available when the Pure launches.

The Pure will begin selling on May 4, and pricing will start at $499.