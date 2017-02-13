Get cozy with these Zinc-infused bedsheets, available from Modern Zinc

Why it matters to you After a successful Kickstarter campaign and some pretty happy customers, Modern Zinc is now widely available for purchase.

It may never feel as though you’re getting quite enough sleep, but the average person spends around 229,961 hours (about a third of your life) in bed. As such, it’s probably worthwhile to have some sheets that are worth all that time. And Modern Zinc thinks it has the answer. A new line of zinc bedsheets from the Irvine, California-based startup claims to “harness the powerful benefits zinc has to offer” by infusing zinc into their cotton sheets.

After a successful Kickstarter campaign last year, Modern Zinc is now in full swing, offering its zinc sheets to the sleepy masses. A similar concept to that of silver-infused bedsheets, which also purport to have antibacterial qualities, these new zinc sheets claim to keep “your skin healthy and sheets fresh.” Noting that dirty sheets can trigger allergies, cause acne, and generally be gross to sleep in, Modern Zinc co-founder Tristan Schmitt said in a statement, “Sheets today are often made of poor quality, get dirty quickly and offer no benefits to the user, Modern Zinc is here to change that.”

More: What’s the difference between fabric softener and dryer sheets?

The secret behind Modern Zinc’s sheets is its Smartcell Sensitive technology, which utilizes a “patented lyocell process to spin zinc into textile fibers.” That means that the compound is incorporated directly into your sheets, and the company promises that the zinc will remain active and provide its benefits even after 60-plus washes.

Furthermore, Modern Zinc notes that testing at the Hohenstein Institute in Germany confirmed the transfer of zinc from the bedsheets to the skin, which provides both care and protection to the sleeper. “The contact of zinc bedsheets on your skin has been shown to boost skin cell production to rejuvenate and heal your skin as you sleep,” the company claims.

Even if you’re a bit skeptical about the claims regarding zinc’s restorative properties (and how exactly they would truly be absorbed into your system simply by way bedsheets), the 400 single-ply thread count and promise of no retail markups might make these sheets an attractive option for the hot summer months, when it seems like you’re changing sheets all the time. So if you’re looking to add to your linen closet, this just may be a viable option.

Article originally published in July 2016. Updated 2-13-2017: Updated information on Modern Zinc sheets, which are now available for purchase on the Modern Zinc website.