The new Nest Thermostat is here, and it brings several upgrades over previous models of the device. What stands out most about the new Nest Thermostat is its price. At just $130, it is significantly more affordable than the previous $250 model. Its design, too, has more in common with the Nest Thermostat E than the previous model featuring a polished metal rotating bezel. It features a sleeker design comprised of a plastic body made from 49 percent recycled post-consumer plastic, as well as a mirrored panel to check up on all the important home vitals.

The Nest Thermostat carries many of the same features users have come to expect. According to Google, it can save anywhere from 10 percent to 12 percent on heating costs and as much as 15 percent on cooling bills. It can also be controlled remotely through the Google Home app. The Nest Thermostat helps monitor the health of your overall HVAC system and alerts you to potential problems before they worsen.

It does this by sending reminders of seasonal maintenance and letting you know when it may be time to replace the air filter. Depending on where you live, you might be able to book a professional to come in and inspect your system directly from the reminders.

You can control the thermostat through any Assistant-enabled devices. If you’re comfortable in bed or you just can’t find the energy to get off the couch, just say, “Hey Google, turn up the heat.” The Nest Thermostat will also help you make an energy-efficient schedule based on your patterns. For example, it might suggest turning the temperature down when you go to bed. If you want to do this, you can accept the suggestion in the Home App.

Like previous models, the Nest Thermostat is easy to install. If you have the know-how, you can install it yourself in about half an hour. If you aren’t comfortable attempting to install the thermostat on your own, you can get help from a Nest Professional. The Nest Thermostat works in the vast majority of homes, but if you aren’t sure, there is an online compatibility checker you can use before you invest in one.

If you do attempt to install it yourself and make a few mistakes, don’t worry. Google now offers the Nest Thermostat Trim Kit, designed to help cover any mistakes and imperfections in the wall of your home caused by removing an old thermostat. It includes a trim plate as well as a steel plate and is matched to the Nest Thermostat colors.

If you’re looking for a smart thermostat to help streamline energy usage in your home, the $130 Nest Thermostat is a great place to start your search.

