40 of our favorite iPhone 6 cases for style and protection

Apple’s iPhone 6 has proven to be another smash hit, with sales in the millions. But shortly after they hit the stores, they also began to hit floors and sidewalks as horrified new owners accidentally dropped them. You can alleviate the worry by investing in some protection. That sexy, svelte look demands some respect and we’ve got a range of the best iPhone 6 cases for you here to suit any style or budget.

Pad & Quill Luxury Pocket Book Case ($100) Pad & Quill is all about luxury, functionality, and craftsmanship, and the company the Luxury Pocket Book case doesn’t disappoint. Made using full-grain, American leather, this case is meant to completely replace your wallet. Such being the case, it features five internal pockets, including a clear ID pocket and a hidden cash pocket. It also comes in five color combinations, it can be personalized, and it ships with a hand-finished birch cradle for additional style and protection. This is a bulkier case than you might be used to, however, and doesn’t support the iPhone’s flash function. Still, that may not be a huge deal breaker if everything else about the case speaks to you. Buy one now from: Pad & Quill

Lunatik TAKTIK Strike ($50) The Taktik Strike features shock-absorbing Impact Truss technology and ballistic bezels, meaning it’s tougher than the slim design and lightweight build lets on. This case will protect your phone from drops, shocks, and even the heaviest of impacts, and your display will be protected thanks to the tempered glass screen protector. The case also features a switch that allows you to toggle the ringer on and off easier, and an audio toggle seal that pivots and allows you to choose how loud you want the sounds coming from your phone to be. Buy one now from: Lunatik

Inner Exile Odyssey Voyage Case ($65) If you want a case that protects not just your device, but the all important buttons that reside along its edges, Inner Exile has such a case for you. It looks as elegant as possible, with a smooth aluminum design. The case comes in two parts that snap-lock together, and once it’s locked, the iPhone is held in place and protected from every angle by a hardened polycarbonate shell designed to hug its every curve. It also comes with a 3.5mm adapter, making it compatible with all headphone jacks. Buy one now from: Amazon

Cable and Case Armorbox Hybrid Case ($15) The Armorbox’s design may be a little off-putting — especially given the visible kickstand on back — but that’s only because the case was designed with protection in mind, not style. The case’s design, which uses outer and inner shells, is meant to provide maximum protection, while the ribbed trim gives you a better grip on your iPhone 6 and helps reduce the chance of accidental drops. It also comes with a screen protector. Buy one now from: Amazon

Spigen Tough Armor FX Case ($18+) What this case lacks in colors and design, it makes up for with overall protection. The case utilizes TPU and polycarbonate materials, along with button covers, a built-in screen protector, and raised corners that lift the back of the phone. The latter has also been treated with a special coating to ensure it maintains the iPhone’s responsiveness and functionality. Drop protection, shock absorption, and air cushioning in the corners round out the hallmarks, all of which have been to meet military drop-test standards. Buy one now from: Amazon Spigen

iDeal Swipe Wallet Case ($20+) iDeal wants you to never have to open your case in order to answer phone calls — and the Swipe Wallet comes with several unique and practical features to make this a reality. First off, there’s the answer function located on the front of the case, which allows you to answer calls with the mere swipe of a finger. The window on the front can also display the time, music, and calls, while the side contains two hidden volume buttons. Since it’s a wallet case, it also has slots on the back for holding up to four cards, and its slim design allows it to rest neatly within your pocket. It also has a built-in stand and magnetic closure. Buy one now from: Amazon iDeal

Zagg Speaker Case ($82+) This unusual offering from Zagg is unlike any iPhone 6 case we’ve seen before. There’s a simple black bumper case with metallic button covers, then there’s a separate Bluetooth speaker and microphone that snaps into the back. The idea is that you only take the speaker when you need it, and easily pop it out and use it in the center of the table for conference calls. It also boosts the sound considerably when listening to various forms of entertainment, though it’s not really powerful enough to fill a room with music. As an added bonus, the speaker section contains a 1,800mAh battery and a USB port, so you can potentially use charge your iPhone battery so longs as you bring your Lightning cable with you. Buy one now from: Amazon

Loopy Case ($35) Do you often fumble with your iPhone 6 when trying to juggle it with your keys, coffee cup, and whatever else you’re holding? Then you’re going to love the Loopy Case. It’s a pretty standard, flexible case with a hard-shell backing, but it has a wee added extra on the back in the shape of a rubber loop. The idea is that you can stick a finger through the loop and easily secure your iPhone. Doing so makes it easy to carry multiple items, or just add a touch of extra security whenever you’re holding your phone. It can also work as a stand for propping your iPhone in landscape view. The ends of the changeable loop — it comes with a spare — give the case a slight curve when the iPhone is fitted, but we bounced it up and down vigorously and there’s no doubt that it’s truly secure once placed. Buy one now from: Loopy

Burkley Jacketcase ($30+) What do you do if you love leather, but you don’t want a wallet case? You check out this case from Burkley, which features a fitted hard-shell design and a leather finish. Snap your iPhone 6 securely into place, and you’ll find accurate openings for your ports, camera, and buttons. The coverage is pretty minimal, so this isn’t the most protective case out there, but the leather finish is attractive and makes your phone very comfortable to hold given the added grip. You also have a choice of different colors and styles of leather. Buy one now from: Amazon