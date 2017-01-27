The bigger they come, the harder they fall: Our 35 favorite iPhone 6 Plus cases

The bigger they come, the harder they fall. Apple’s iPhone 6 Plus sports a 5.5-inch display and that rounded body looks potentially slippery to us. It’s a slim device and even with the promise of “ion-strengthened” glass we can already hear the sound of cracking displays as they hit the sidewalk. Why take the chance? Peruse the iPhone 6 Plus cases that are flooding onto the market and get the style and protection you need.

Nodus Access Case 2 ($70) This successor to the Access Case maintains the same stylish appeal as the original, but now comes in more colors and with some small changes to the overall design. The Access Case 2 is made using elegant, vegetable-tanned, Italian leather that’s also water-resistant, and features a rubber pad on the inside that’s covered with suction cups so you’re iPhone will stay in place. Magnetic shielding protects the device from outside interference, while the soft microfiber lining keeps it safe and residue-free. An inner pocket also holds credits cards or your driver’s license. The Access Case 2 has two cover variants, too, for people who like cases that open horizontally or vertically. Buy one now from: Nodus

Verus Layered Dandy ($20+) The Layered Dandy series of cases from Verus is meant to provide storage and protection. Each case is designed to fit snugly on the iPhone 6 Plus, which prevents your phone from shaking inside the case during use or when it’s dropped. Being a wallet case also means that it features a flip cover, as well as three card slots and a money sleeve that’s designed to hold your credit cards. And to keep the cover from opening unexpectedly, it even comes equipped with a magnetic fastener. The case also has a leather texture to it, making it soft to the touch and a pleasure to look at. Buy one now from: VRSDesign Amazon

Obliq Premium Skyline Advance ($13+) If you want style, protection, and a kickstand, Obliq has you covered on all three fronts. The metallic finish on the case gives it an elegant look, while the outer shell makes it look as rugged as ever. You can be confident in its ability to protect your device, too. Protection extends to the inside of the case, as well as the outer bumper, both of which provide shock-absorption. But if your iPhone does fall, the front edges of the case extend outward enough to keep your phone’s display from making contact with the ground. The hidden kickstand also makes it easy to watch videos, and saves you the trouble of having to hold your phone. This case also provides extra grip for added protection while holding your device. Buy one now from: OBLIQ Amazon

Cygnett Urbanwrap Case ($25) This stylish, synthetic leather case looks and feels like the real thing. A lot of phone cases sport cut-outs so the buttons are still easy to press and get to, but the Urbanwrap opts for button covers, and does so without interfering with their functionality. Cygnett’s case is perfect for iPhone owners who want to wrap their device in a seamless, leather-esque design. It also provides a soft feel both inside and out. It’s not rugged, but you can expect it to provide basic protection from small bumps and falls. Buy one now from: Cygnett