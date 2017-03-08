The 10 best USB Type-C cables to keep your gadgets powered

The shift toward USB Type-C cables is well underway, and with good reason. Thanks to a reversible connector, you can finally wave goodbye to the frustration of plug in failures because your cable is in the wrong orientation. With USB-C, you can also potentially benefit from the latest speed boosts that the USB 3.1 standard brings. More and more devices, including Google’s new Pixel phones and the forthcoming LG G6, sport the new port.
More: The best portable battery chargers
Devices generally ship with a cable, but they sometimes break or go missing from time to time, and it’s always handy to have a spare or two. You may also want a USB Type-C cable to attach to one of your older chargers or devices. If so, below are the USB Type-C cables we personally recommend.
Ravpower C to C Cable
- Quick charge: Yes
- Length: 6.6 feet
- Warranty: 12 months
- Price: $11
This cable is a great value and offers rapid charging or syncing between two USB Type-C devices. That means you can use it to plug your Pixel smartphone into your new Macbook, or connect it to the USB-C brick that ships with Google’s phone. It’s a strong cable with solid, anodized-aluminum casing on the connectors. It supports fast charging, too, so you should be able to get maximum charging speeds for a range of phones. Syncing data is also extremely fast with this cable.
Buy one now from:
iOrange-E USB 2.0 C to C Braided Cable
- Quick charge: Yes
- Length: 6.6 feet
- Warranty: 12 months
- Price: $14
This nylon-braided cable is strong and sure to stay tangle-free. It’s another cable for hooking up Type-C to Type-C connections. It should support fast charging for most phones — delivering up to 3A — and it can also handle data syncing at up to 480 Mbps. If you don’t like the gold finish, the cable is also available in either black or silver.
Buy one now from:
Google USB-C to USB-C Cable
- Quick charge: Yes
- Length: 6 feet
- Warranty: 12 months
- Price: $25
Google offers a no-frills cable that’s a little more expensive than some of the others on the list. It has reinforced, rubbery plugs with a tapered neck. It can deliver up to 60W at 3A, so fast charging won’t be a problem. Data sync speeds are USB 2.0, so you’ll get up to 480 Mbps.
This specific offering is a USB-C to USB-C cable, but the same price will net you a USB-C to USB-A cable. Charging speeds will vary depending on your device and charger, but it supports USB 3.1 for data transfers at up to 10 Gbps.
Buy one now from:
Belkin USB-C to USB-C Cable
- Quick charge: Yes
- Length: 3 feet
- Warranty: 2-year limited
- Price: $22
You’ll enjoy fast speeds based on the latest USB 3.1 standard with this USB-C to USB-C cable. That means you’ll be able to capitalize on data transfer speeds of up to 10 Gbps, gain support for Thunderbolt 3, and benefit from the ability to connect to a DisplayPort-enabled USB-C display, allowing for 4K resolution. It can deliver up to 3A of power. The design is minimalist, with slim connectors, which makes it easy to plug in. The necks are also reinforced, though that doesn’t mean the cable is all that rugged.
Buy one now from:
Anker Powerline USB-C to USB 3.0 Cable
- Quick charge: Limited to 2.4A
- Length: 3 feet
- Warranty: 18 months
- Price: $14
You can use this cable to connect a new device with a USB-C port to a charger or computer with a standard USB port. This is a durable cable that you can rely on, with a double-braided exterior and an aramid fiber core. The connectors also have reinforced necks to reduce damage from bending, and this cable won’t tangle or get knotted. It syncs data at up to 5 Gbps, but, sadly, it won’t charge faster than 2.4A, so you won’t be able to get the maximum charging speeds for phones like the Google Pixel XL. It comes with a neat carry pouch, however, one that has a Velcro strap to help you keep any excess cable out of the way.
Anker also offers an excellent USB-C to USB-C 2.0 cable for $10, which supports fast charging and syncing speeds at up to 480 Mbps.
Buy one now from:
Choetech USB-C to USB-A Cable
- Quick charge: Limited to 2.4A
- Length: 10 feet
- Warranty: 18 months
- Price: $8
If you need a longer USB Type-C cable to hook up to an older USB device or adapter, but you don’t want to spend too much, then this offering from Choetech could be the solution for you. It’s a plain, black cable that’s capable of charging at up to 2.4A. It won’t be able to charge at the maximum speed for some phones, however, and doesn’t work with the rapid charge function unique to the OnePlus 3. That said, it’s going to be fast enough for most people. It can also sync data at speeds of up to 480 Mbps.
Buy one now from:
Cable Matters USB 3.1 C to A Cable
- Quick charge: Yes
- Length: 3.3 feet
- Warranty: Lifetime limited
- Price: $6
This short, black cable is thick and sturdy. It offers fast charging and data syncing for connecting USB-C to USB-A. It also supports the latest USB 3.1 standard and transfer speeds of up to 5 Gbps. In conjunction with a fast charger, it should charge phones and other devices at the maximum speed. This is a quality cable that works well, especially given the price.
Buy one now from:
Belkin 3.1 USB-A to USB-C
- Quick charge: Yes
- Length: 3 feet
- Warranty: Lifetime limited
- Price: $18
If you want 10Gbps transfer rates, then this is the cable you’re looking for. It has a USB-C connector on one end, and a USB-A 3.1 connector on the other. Most of the time, you will find USB-C to USB-A 2.0 or 3.0, so this cable is a special find. It’s compatible with any USB-C device, but well suited for laptops such as the Macbook and Google’s lauded Chromebook. It has a maximum charging output of 3A, too, so it will quickly charge your devices when you’re in need of a little juice.
Buy one now from:
Snowkids USB-C to USB-3.0
- Quick charge: Yes
- Length: 6.6 feet
- Warranty: 18 months
- Price: $9
This 6.6-foot cable makes use of a braided-nylon design and attractive metallic housing, the latter of which adds durability. The cable is safe to use with USB-C smartphones, such as the Google Pixel, along with devices like the 12-inch Macbook. It also has a current output of 3.0A, ensuring a quick charge when paired with a 3.0A wall charger.
Buy one now from:
Bridgegen USB-C to USB-A 2.0
- Quick charge: Yes
- Length: 6.6 feet
- Warranty: 18 months
- Price: $10
Compatible with the LG G5, Google Pixel, and other USB-C devices, this nylon cable can endure more than 4,000 bends. Quick Charge 2.0 requires a maximum current of 3.0A, so this 2.1A cable will provide charging speeds more in line with Quick Charge 1.0. It’s not as fast as the aforementioned Snowkids offering, but it does provide transfer speeds of up to 480Mbps. The cable also comes in black, gold, and rose gold, just in case you want to pair it with your newfangled Macbook.
Buy one now from: