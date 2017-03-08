The 10 best USB Type-C cables to keep your gadgets powered

The shift toward USB Type-C cables is well underway, and with good reason. Thanks to a reversible connector, you can finally wave goodbye to the frustration of plug in failures because your cable is in the wrong orientation. With USB-C, you can also potentially benefit from the latest speed boosts that the USB 3.1 standard brings. More and more devices, including Google’s new Pixel phones and the forthcoming LG G6, sport the new port.

Devices generally ship with a cable, but they sometimes break or go missing from time to time, and it’s always handy to have a spare or two. You may also want a USB Type-C cable to attach to one of your older chargers or devices. If so, below are the USB Type-C cables we personally recommend.

Ravpower C to C Cable Quick charge: Yes

Length: 6.6 feet

Warranty: 12 months

Price: $11 This cable is a great value and offers rapid charging or syncing between two USB Type-C devices. That means you can use it to plug your Pixel smartphone into your new Macbook, or connect it to the USB-C brick that ships with Google’s phone. It’s a strong cable with solid, anodized-aluminum casing on the connectors. It supports fast charging, too, so you should be able to get maximum charging speeds for a range of phones. Syncing data is also extremely fast with this cable. Buy one now from: Amazon

iOrange-E USB 2.0 C to C Braided Cable Quick charge: Yes

Length: 6.6 feet

Warranty: 12 months

Price: $14 This nylon-braided cable is strong and sure to stay tangle-free. It’s another cable for hooking up Type-C to Type-C connections. It should support fast charging for most phones — delivering up to 3A — and it can also handle data syncing at up to 480 Mbps. If you don’t like the gold finish, the cable is also available in either black or silver. Buy one now from: Amazon

Google USB-C to USB-C Cable Quick charge: Yes

Length: 6 feet

Warranty: 12 months

Price: $25 Google offers a no-frills cable that’s a little more expensive than some of the others on the list. It has reinforced, rubbery plugs with a tapered neck. It can deliver up to 60W at 3A, so fast charging won’t be a problem. Data sync speeds are USB 2.0, so you’ll get up to 480 Mbps. This specific offering is a USB-C to USB-C cable, but the same price will net you a USB-C to USB-A cable. Charging speeds will vary depending on your device and charger, but it supports USB 3.1 for data transfers at up to 10 Gbps. Buy one now from: Google

Belkin USB-C to USB-C Cable Quick charge: Yes

Length: 3 feet

Warranty: 2-year limited

Price: $22 You’ll enjoy fast speeds based on the latest USB 3.1 standard with this USB-C to USB-C cable. That means you’ll be able to capitalize on data transfer speeds of up to 10 Gbps, gain support for Thunderbolt 3, and benefit from the ability to connect to a DisplayPort-enabled USB-C display, allowing for 4K resolution. It can deliver up to 3A of power. The design is minimalist, with slim connectors, which makes it easy to plug in. The necks are also reinforced, though that doesn’t mean the cable is all that rugged. Buy one now from: Apple