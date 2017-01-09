Google accidentally teases major update coming to Voice

It looks like Google jumped the gun on announcing what looks like will be a major update to Google Voice. Google Voice users could see the following message at the top of their inbox for most of the day: “The new Google Voice is here. Try now.”

Unfortunately, nothing happened when clicking “try now.” Still, it suggests that a major update is on the way for the call forwarding and voicemail service. Google has confirmed this with Digital Trends.

“Sorry, it looks like we must have dialed the wrong number,” a Google spokesperson said. “But don’t worry, this wasn’t a prank call. We’re working on some updates to Google Voice right now. We have you on speed dial and we’ll be sure to share what we’ve been up to just as soon as we can.”

The service, which launched in 2009, has hardly received much love from the company for the past few years — the iOS app, for example, was last updated in June. The Android app was last updated in May. Google has largely ignored Voice and hasn’t introduced new features for a long time.

Still, the service works fine and it’s surprising the search giant hasn’t axed it yet unlike some of its other products, like Google Reader and Wave. The message that leaked the incoming update suggests that this will be the big one users have been waiting for.

It’s likely it may include service-wide update to Material Design, Google’s design guidelines. Voice may also feature some integration with its latest messaging app, Allo. It’s unclear when it will go live, but we’ll have to stay tuned until the update begins rolling out.