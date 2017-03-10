Google Voice is a handy, free service that lets you make phone calls and get voice mail through the internet. It works on iOS, Android, and of course on the web through your web browser. It also allows you to select a phone number that the receiver will see, instead of your real phone number. That’s quite handy, since it means you can give out your Google Voice phone number to others, without having to reveal your real phone number.

Let’s take a look at how to set up Google Voice on your iPhone or Android smartphone.

Set up Google Voice on iPhone

If you don’t have the Google Voice app, download it from the App Store. Open Google Voice and sign-in, or select, your Google account. Tap Search to select a phone number to use. Select the number that you want your contacts to see when you call them. You can search by city, and pick the number that you want. Tap Select when you choose your number, and then tap Next to confirm the phone number you selected. On the Link this device to Google Voice screen, tap Next. You will be asked to enter your phone number. Type the verification code you received.

Once you have verified the code, you will be ready to use Google Voice with your iPhone.

Set up Google Voice on Android smartphone

If you don’t have the Google Voice app, download it from the Google Play Store. When you open the app, you will be asked to go to voice.google.com on your computer to set it up. On the Welcome page, click Continue. Search for available numbers by city or area code. When you find the number that you want to use, click Select. Click Next to confirm the number you selected. You will be asked to add a number; if you haven’t added your phone number to your Google account, then click Send Code.

Once you have verified the code, you will be ready to use Google Voice with your Android smartphone.