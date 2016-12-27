Leaked renders of purported LG G6 show design is almost identical to G5

LG bet it all on mods with the G5, but its “Friends” ecosystem hasn’t been a winner, and the company has not released additional modules to help build the range and entice usage. As a result, LG will really have to blow the competition out of the water with its next flagship phone, which we expect will be called the G6. Rumors that the modular system will be dropped are already spreading.

Here’s everything we think we know about the LG G6.

Design

So what will the to-be-released G6 end up looking like? Well, according to new reports, it could have a pretty familiar design. Android Authority has managed to get its hands on what appears to be very early renders, showing that the phone will have an almost identical design to its predecessor, the LG G5. For example, it will have the same camera module placement, the same fingerprint sensor placement, and the same button placement, on the right of the device. There will be a few differences, however — the G6 is expected to slim down a little to 72.43mm, which is slightly thinner than the G5’s 73.9mm, although barely enough to notice a difference.

The new render doesn’t show whether or not the G6 will keep the G5’s modularity, and Android Authority has updated its post to say that the renders are an extremely early design, so it’s possible (and even likely) that the final design will change before the release of the G6.

Release date

The LG G series has traditionally been released at Mobile World Congress, and that’s unlikely to change for the G6. What could change, however, is the availability date after the device is launched. The G5 was first unveiled at MWC in February 2016, but it wasn’t until April that consumers could actually buy it. According to the South Korea-based ETNews, that could change this time around, and the G6 could be made available a full month earlier than its predecessor.

Why the change in availability? Well, 2016 wasn’t exactly LG’s best year. The G5 largely failed to capture the imaginations of consumers, and while the LG V20 was a great device, it also didn’t sell like LG might have hoped. In the new year, LG wants to shake things up a little — which means beating out the competition by releasing flagships a little early.

Water resistance over modules and a removable battery?

LG’s Friends range of modules for the G5 didn’t catch on, despite being an unusual feature with plenty of potential. This lack of success may mean LG drops the feature for the G6. Instead, it may add water resistance to the G6. Companies that supply waterproof adhesives are apparently bidding for the job of keeping the wet stuff out of the G6, according to ET News.

Sealing up the phone means not having removable sections for new modules or a replacement battery, another aspect that made the G5 standout from the competition. Previously, ET News reported that LG is not building modular components for the G6, and did not add them to the LG V20. The Japanese version of the V20, named the Isai Beat locally, included water resistance, but not the removable battery — two features that can’t work together.

In December, a tweet from David Ruddock of Android Police notes the G6 will not, in fact, have a removable battery. It will, however, feature an all-glass design, and will keep its headphone jack (unlike the iPhone and rumored Samsung S8).

Source: LG G6 will not have a removable battery, LG will move to an all-glass design language similar to Samsung. Headphone jack is a go. — David Ruddock (@RDR0b11) December 7, 2016

It may not be the end for LG Friends, and LG has said it is not abandoning the modular ecosystem, according to CNET. Perhaps LG will return with a stronger range for the G7, or a spinoff range only for modules. It’s speculation for now, but should LG drop modules for the next major releases, it will be a blow to LG consumers that own the G5 as it would mean they spent money on supplementary products that aren’t reusable with future devices.

Iris scanner

Following reports of an LG Pay mobile payments system, LG may introduce heightened security on the G6, in the form of an iris scanner. LG Innotek, a division of LG that produces components and other technology, has shown a traditional double-camera iris scanner, and a new single module with an iris scanner and a selfie camera inside, at a recent technology show.

This has prompted rumors LG may take one of the modules and integrate it into the G6, although LG Innotek has issued a statement saying no deal exists. The company supplies components to many manufacturers.

MST payments

If there’s one feature Samsung has a leg up on compared to Google, LG, Apple, and other smartphone competitors, it’s Samsung Pay. Where other mobile payment solutions use NFC, or near field communication, to offer a tap-and-pay experience, Samsung uses Magnetic Secure Transmission (MST). This means it replicates a card swipe — so it works wherever you can use your credit card.

That’s far better than looking for NFC terminals. LG is now rumored to be adding MST technology into the G6 to offer a similar payment service to rival Samsung, according to ET News. The company was supposed to launch LG Pay at the start of the year, but the plans were scrapped. We may see it for the first time on the G6.

We’ll continue to update this post as we learn more information about the rumored device.

Article originally published on 10-28-2016. Updated on 12-27-2016 by Christian de Looper: Added rumors that the G6 could be available earlier than the G5, as well as leaked render from Android Authority.