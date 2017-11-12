Keep your shiny bezel-less phone safe with the best LG G6 cases and covers

The LG G6 is a big, powerful phone, but its fragile frame spells trouble should you ever lose your grip. Drop this phone, and there’s a serious risk of cracks, scratches, and other kinds of unsightly damage. The smart play is to opt for some protection, whether it be a polycarbonate frame or a folio-style case. Just pick one of the best LG G6 cases we’ve listed below, and you won’t have to worry about the inevitable accidents to come. And don’t forget to round your protection off with our selection of the best LG G6 screen protectors as well!

Incipio Cool Blossom Design Series Case ($35) If you’re bored by matte plastic and drab design, then you might fancy one of these Incipio cases for your LG G6. It’s a translucent case with a tough back panel that features a pretty, blossom print. The bumper is flexible to take the sting out of falls and bumps. You’ll find ample openings for access to ports and camera, and slim button covers. This case is part of Incipio’s Design Series of fashion-forward cases, which feature a range of different patterns and prints. Buy one now from: Amazon Incipio

Supcase Rugged Holster Case ($17) Sometimes the toughest protection can be expensive, but Supcase offers a rugged case with a holster at a reasonable price. This G6 case is ideal if you want complete coverage, because it has a front panel with a built-in screen protector that clips onto the dual-layer shell. The industrial sheet metal aesthetic is actually made of polycarbonate and TPU. The sides are textured to improve grip, but even if it does slip from your grasp, your LG G6 should be safe. Buy one now from: Amazon

Tech21 Evo Check Case ($40) Despite being slim, this case offers great drop protection. It will keep your LG G6 safe from falls from up to 10 feet. It’s a translucent case with a check pattern and a darker, chunky bumper section that absorbs impact shock. The openings are accurate, so it’s easy to plug into ports and use the camera or fingerprint sensor. It comes with different color tints, so you can get it with a clear, rose, or blue back and white bumper, or a grey back with a black bumper. Buy one now from: Amazon Best Buy

J&D Wallet Case ($12) You don’t have to spend much to get an eye-catching wallet case for your LG G6 unless you want real leather. This one is made from polyurethane and it opens to reveal three card slots. There’s a slim, TPU shell to hold your phone in place and you can fold it back to prop your phone in landscape view. There are cut-outs to enable you to use your phone with the case on, but using the flash is going to cause problems because they’re quite tight. This case also has a magnetic closure and a detachable strap. If you don’t like the cupcake design, there are others to choose from including plain black, red, brown. Buy one now from: Amazon

Diztronic TPU Case ($10) Seeking simplicity? This cheap, matte, TPU case is as plain as they come. The textured finish adds grip and won’t show up smudges or fingerprints. The cut-outs offer easy access to all the ports and functions, and there are chunky button covers for the volume controls. You’ll find this malleable case is easy to fit and there’s a slight lip around the screen to protect it. The only real detail is a subtle Diztronic logo on the side. If the red is too garish for you, don’t worry – it comes in black, navy, and teal as well. Buy one now from: Amazon

Ringke Fusion Case ($10) The G6 is beautiful to behold, so why cover it up? The Ringke Fusion is a nice option for protection, one that doesn’t sacrifice the G6’s innate style. The back panel is made of hard, crystal-clear polycarbonate, and it’s ably supported by a flexible TPU bumper. The fit is good, with a protective bezel around the screen, accurate openings, and port covers to keep dust and debris out. You can currently get a translucent version, or opt for a tinted bumper. Buy one now from: Amazon

UAG Ice Case ($40) If you’re looking for dependable, rugged drop protection with a slightly futuristic look, then UAG has you covered. This G6 case is actually lighter than it looks, but it doesn’t skimp on protection. Every angle of your device is covered, and there’s a raised lip around the screen and special pads on the back to keep your phone from touching down or slipping around. The cut-outs for your phone’s ports, fingerprint sensor, and camera are also generous, and there’s a cover for the volume rocker. If you prefer, you can opt for a translucent, plastic shell with a darker tint. Buy one now from: Amazon