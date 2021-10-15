The best iPhone XR wallet cases and covers

These days, your iPhone may take precedence over your wallet when it comes to rambling around your town or an exotic destination. But you no longer need to choose between them, especially if you carry your iPhone in a wallet case. Whether you choose a folio or a back case card slot, the fewer items you have to keep track of, the better. Note that the cases with cards on the back generally won’t work with wireless chargers, while folio cases mostly do not interfere with wireless charging. So keep that in mind, if wireless charging is important to you.

While the iPhone XR is outdated by today’s standards — especially when compared with some of the newer releases, such as the iPhone 11 or iPhone 12 — many iPhone users are still rocking those colorful beauties, which are estimated to last at least five years. If you’re one of them, consider showing it some love with a brand new XR wallet case. We pulled together some of our favorites.

Spigen Slim Armor CS for iPhone XR

Whenever we see Spigen we know there’s something good in store for the iPhone. With the Slim Armor CS, XR owners get a slim profile minimalist design that’s sleeker than most wallets — and ergonomically designed for an easy grip. The Slim Armor CS features dual layers combined with air cushion tech and an exterior slot that holds two cards. The shock-absorbing TPU interior and polycarbonate exterior have a camera and screen guard and raised bezels for hardcore protection. It comes in black or rose gold.

Smartish iPhone XR Wallet Case – Wallet Slayer Vol. 1

Smartish has that smart and sassy vibe, which extends to its line of iPhone XR wallet covers, where you can store your most important stuff in one place. The aptly named Wallet Slayer (Vol. 1) secures your cash plus three cards. Its functional grippy textured sides combine with light, durable construction, and extra-protective air pocket corners. To top it all off, it’s also compatible with wireless chargers. It comes in four delightful flavors.

Lohasic for iPhone XR Wallet Case

If you’re looking for a great wallet alternative that can tote all your essentials, consider Lohasic’s case, a vintage-style wallet case for the iPhone XR, with a five-card holder and strong magnetic snap closure. It’s handcrafted with soft PU leather for a sleek design. It keeps your credit cards, ID, license, plus a few bills safe as you travel or commute to work. The flap back can be used as a kickstand to watch videos or for FaceTime calls. The multi-layered body shows the beauty of the case and makes it easy to access ports, buttons, and speakers. It comes in three shades of brown, black, and rose gold.

Akhvrs iPhone XR Case Wallet

This removable wallet design — made of faux leather, polycarbonate, and thermoplastic polyurethane — is an excellent multifunctional case for the iPhone XR. It features a zipper case with 11 card slots, three cash slots, and one hard-cover zipper compartment. Its cowhide-style all-around design and soft rubber bumper feels comfortable in the hand. The zipper ensures all your cards, money, and personal items stay securely inside. A snap-on button above the case provides extra safety. In addition to being a convenient phone case and wallet, the Akvrs also provides excellent protection against scratches, fingerprints, and dirt. A built-in stand can be converted to a comfortable angle for hands-free FaceTime or video watching. It comes in black, blue, brown, and red.

$23 From Amazon

Eloven Case for iPhone XR

The Eloven case is neat and very secure, as it holds up to four cards in a hidden card slot to secure your ID, credit cards, and cash. The hidden compartment’s flip door provides an easy way to retrieve your cards or cash. A dual-layer armor hard PC back combines with a durable, soft, flexible TPU body to maximize shock absorption against impact, scratches, dust, and dirt.

$11 From Amazon

Dreem Fibonacci 2-in-1 Wallet-Case for iPhone XR

Crafted from high-quality faux leather with beautiful stitching, the first thing you notice about Dreem’s Fibonacci is the luxurious look and feel. Beneath the slim exterior is an unbreakable TPU case made from shock-absorbing flexible plastic. There is an enclosed top and bottom and raised bezel around the screen for improved protection with easy button access. The magnetically removable flip-case design offers the convenience of a wallet-folio. It also features RFID theft protection in three card-holder-slots that can carry up to six credit cards and up to 10 cash bills. A horizontal and vertical kickstand lets you easily read, view video, or conduct FaceTime calls. It comes in nine jeweled colors.

$45 From Amazon

Editors' Recommendations