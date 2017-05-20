LG recently released the LG G6, ushering in the era of 18:9 aspect ratio. Until then, we were used to 16:9 aspect ratio, at least on smartphones. The face of LG’s latest phone is nearly 85 percent screen, and while it’s certainly beautiful, all that glass is vulnerable to drop damage and scratches.

Picking the right screen protector isn’t an easy task, however. Some of them won’t work with cases, while others may affect the clarity or touch sensitivity of your screen. Thankfully, we’ve put together a list of some of the best screen protectors for the LG G6, so you can help protect that beautiful display.

The Best

Otterbox Alpha Glass ($36)

When it comes to drop protection, the name Otterbox comes up again and again, and with good reason. This screen protector does everything that you would want a glass screen protector to do. It maintains the clarity of your screen, it won’t interfere with your use of the smartphone as it doesn’t affect screen sensitivity, and it resists both scratching and shattering. Buy one now from: Amazon Otterbox

The Rest