LG recently released the LG G6, ushering in the era of 18:9 aspect ratio. Until then, we were used to 16:9 aspect ratio, at least on smartphones. The face of LG’s latest phone is nearly 85 percent screen, and while it’s certainly beautiful, all that glass is vulnerable to drop damage and scratches.
Picking the right screen protector isn’t an easy task, however. Some of them won’t work with cases, while others may affect the clarity or touch sensitivity of your screen. Thankfully, we’ve put together a list of some of the best screen protectors for the LG G6, so you can help protect that beautiful display.
The Best
Otterbox Alpha Glass ($36)
When it comes to drop protection, the name Otterbox comes up again and again, and with good reason. This screen protector does everything that you would want a glass screen protector to do. It maintains the clarity of your screen, it won’t interfere with your use of the smartphone as it doesn’t affect screen sensitivity, and it resists both scratching and shattering.
The Rest
Spigen Glas.tr Slim HD ($30)
Spigen’s G6 screen protector offers decent scratch and shatter protection. The design curves perfectly with the G6’s screen, but it doesn’t go all the way to the edges, which is great if you want to pair it with a case. It has no nasty rainbow effect — unlike cheaper alternatives — and maintains the full clarity of your display.
BodyGuardz Pure 2 ($40)
The BodyGuardz protector is interesting in that it uses a new material called Aluminosilicate. The material takes care of something some people don’t like about tempered glass protectors — specifically, their thickness. Aluminosilicate makes for a thinner protector, one that is more protective than its soda-lime-based alternatives. Another advantage to BodyGuardz wears is that they come with a lifetime guarantee, assuming you purchase them from an authorized reseller.
iCarez Tempered Glass (Case Friendly) ($8)
The iCarez screen protector features rounded edges, making it hard to tell if your phone is even using a screen protector. This version doesn’t go all the way to the edges, however, which ensures it will play nice with most LG G6 cases. They also have a regular, 2.5D protector that goes to the edges, if you like to go caseless. Like other quality screen protectors, it also offers the utmost clarity and impact protection, without sacrificing touch sensitivity.
Supershieldz Tempered Glass ($8)
Spupershieldz offers one of the best deals you can find on LG G6 screen protectors. This bundle of three is a mere $8 on Amazon, and it offers features typically reserved for more expensive options. It is, however, worth mentioning that this tempered glass protector has 2.5D rounded edges and is not case-friendly. It also offers 9H scratch resistance, an oleophobic coating that resists fingerprints, and no rainbow effect, which helps maintain screen clarity.
