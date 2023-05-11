 Skip to main content
The best Google Pixel 7a screen protectors: 6 best ones right now

Peter Hunt Szpytek
By

While smartphones have become increasingly more durable over time, their screens are still one of the most vulnerable parts needing protection. A good case can help protect devices from shattering, but if you want maximum security, it's best to invest in a screen protector — especially if you're picking up a brand new phone like the Google Pixel 7a.

Here are the best screen protectors for the Pixel 7a that will let you use the phone safely without fear of cracking, chipping, or full-on shattering of its screen.

Mr.Shield [3-Pack] Designed For Google Pixel 7a [Tempered Glass] [Japan Glass with 9H Hardness] Screen Protector with Lifetime Replacement
Mr. Shield 3-Pack Tempered Glass Pixel 7a Screen Protector
Best overall Pixel 7a screen protector
UniqueMe [2+2 Pack for Google Pixel 7a 5G-6.1 Inch [2023] Screen Protector and Camera Lens Protector,Tempered Glass 9H Hardness, [Fingerprint Support][Alignment Tool][Not for Pixel 7 or Pixel 7 Pro]
UniqueMe 2+2 Pack for Google Pixel 7a
Best durable Pixel 7a screen protector
Supershieldz (3 Pack) Designed for Google Pixel 7a Tempered Glass Screen Protector, Anti Scratch, Bubble Free
Supershieldz Tempered Glass 3-Pack Pixel 7a Screen Protector
Best-fitting Pixel 7a screen protector
Mr.Shield [3-Pack] Designed For Google Pixel 7a Premium Clear Screen Protector (PET Material)
Mr. Shield 3-Pack PET Film Pixel 7a Screen Protector
Best thin Pixel 7a screen protector
Ytaland Privacy Screen Protector for Google Pixel 7A, [2 Pack] Anti Spy Anti Peep Bubble-Free Tempered Glass Film Cover for Google Pixel 7A
Ytaland Privacy Screen Protector for Google Pixel 7a
Best privacy-focused Pixel 7a screen protector
beukei (3 Pack) Compatible for Google Pixel 7a 5G / Google Pixel 7a Screen Protector Tempered Glass,Touch Sensitive,Case Friendly, 9H Hardness
Beukei Tempered Glass 3-Pack for Google Pixel 7a
Best camera-friendly Pixel 7a screen protector
best google pixel 7a screen protectors mr shield protector

Mr. Shield 3-Pack Tempered Glass Pixel 7a Screen Protector

Best overall Pixel 7a screen protector

Pros
  • Lifetime warranty
  • 3-pack
  • 9H tempered glass
Cons
  • Awkward camera cutout

In terms of bang for your buck, you'd be hard-pressed to find a screen protector that offers more security for less money than the Mr. Shield Pixel 7a Screen Protector. Its lifetime warranty means that if you run through all three tempered glass screen protectors, you'll be able to easily get a replacement.

It's rated 9H for scratch resistance, meaning it'll protect your Pixel 7a's screen from some of the hardest materials around. The only downside to the protector is its camera cutout, which people will feel differently about depending on their preferences. A camera cutout like the one in the Mr. Shield protectors can sometimes snag in pockets and on other surfaces when placed facedown if the edges aren't rounded enough.

best google pixel 7a screen protectors uniqueme protector

UniqueMe 2+2 Pack for Google Pixel 7a

Best durable Pixel 7a screen protector

Pros
  • Compatible case
  • Rear camera lens protector
  • Easy installation
Cons
  • No edge-to-edge protection

The UniqueMe 2+2 Pack for the Pixel 7a offers rear camera protectors, as well as front screen protectors for those worried about dropping their phones and damaging the lenses. Edge-to-edge protection is often highly desired for screen protectors, but it can come with the caveat that the protector won't work with certain phone cases.

The UniqueMe 2+2 Pack sacrifices 1.4mm of protection around the margins of the screen in order to be compatible with most cases. While that's both a pro and a con, the reduced size can make the protector a solid pick for those looking to use the Pixel 7a with a bulkier case.

best google pixel 7a screen protectors supershieldz

Supershieldz Tempered Glass 3-Pack Pixel 7a Screen Protector

Best-fitting Pixel 7a screen protector

Pros
  • Rounded edges
  • Hydrophobic and oleophobic coating
  • Trusted brand
Cons
  • No installation tools

Supershieldz is a reputable brand when it comes to screen protectors, and for good reason: Its screen protectors are consistently solid thanks to their comfortable rounded edges.

They're completely hydrophobic and ole-phobic, meaning buyers don't need to worry about frequent fingerprint smudges or lasting discoloration from water exposure. The only downside to Supershieldz' Pixel 7a screen protector is that it doesn't come with installation tools, so the setup can be a little tricky and result in lopsided installation.

best google pixel 7a screen protectors mr shield protector

Mr. Shield 3-Pack PET Film Pixel 7a Screen Protector

Best thin Pixel 7a screen protector

Pros
  • Extremely thin
  • Edge-to-edge protection
  • 3-pack
Cons
  • Made of PET film

When buying a screen protector, it's important to know about the different materials they can be made of. The pros of some materials can be cons to certain buyers.

The Mr. Shield PET Film 3-Pack, for example, uses PET film, not traditional tempered glass. PET film is made from plastic, making it much thinner and far less intrusive to the user experience. The trade-off, however, is that PET film is far less durable than glass — making it less protective and exposing your screen to potential scratches and breaks if it comes in contact with a hard enough surface. If you're looking for something thin and completely nonintrusive (with the understanding that it'll be far less resistant to the dangers of the world), then the Mr. Shield PET Film 3-Pack is a great pick. Otherwise, we'd recommend tempered glass.

best google pixel 7a screen protectors ytaland protector

Ytaland Privacy Screen Protector for Google Pixel 7a

Best privacy-focused Pixel 7a screen protector

Pros
  • Enhanced privacy
  • 9H tempered glass
  • Rounded edges
Cons
  • Doesn't work with Fingerprint Unlock
  • Lower screen clarity

The Ytaland Privacy Screen Protector for the Pixel 7a offers an enhanced level of privacy. How so? It makes it impossible for people to see what you're doing on your phone when looking at its screen from an angle.

This is great for anyone who wants to avoid being spied on while dealing with sensitive information on their phone. However, privacy screen protectors like this come with caveats. The biggest one for the Ytalands Privacy Screen Protector is that the fingerprint sensor won't work with it, which means you'll need to rely on facial recognition unlock or simply use a password or PIN. The colors of the screen will also be altered slightly when using the protector, as is the case with all privacy glass protectors.

best google pixel 7a screen protectors beukei protector

Beukei Tempered Glass 3-Pack for Google Pixel 7a

Best camera-friendly Pixel 7a screen protector

Pros
  • Case compatible
  • Camera cutout improves image quality
  • Highly responsive
Cons
  • Camera cutout reduces strength

There are a few different camps when it comes to what someone might want out of their screen protector's camera covering. The hole-punch style of the Beukei Tempered Glass 3-Pack features a hole at the top of the glass that's perfect if you're looking for an unhindered experience when using the selfie camera.

There is a drawback, however, since the hole reduces the overall structural integrity of the screen protector, meaning that it may be weaker than other uncut pieces of tempered glass. There isn't one way of dealing with the camera cutout that's better than the other since each has its drawbacks. Just know what you're getting if picking up the Beukei screen protector. The protector is marketed as having high touch sensitivity, which many screen protectors struggle with.

