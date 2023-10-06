The best Google Pixel 8 Pro cases in 2023: 12 best ones

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Google's 2023 flagship, the Google Pixel 8 Pro has landed — boasting a new third-generation Tensor G3 chip that promises to deliver even more sophisticated and powerful AI features like a new Magic Editor that will let you rearrange nearly everything in your photos, plus a new Night Sight for video. It's the phone to buy this year for fans of the pure Google Android experience.

The Pixel 8 Pro also ups its durability game, featuring Corning's Gorilla Glass Victus 2 on both the front screen and the back glass, which is also now a frosted matte rather than the glossy fingerprint magnet of its predecessor. While this arguably gives you fewer reasons to slap a case on your Pixel 8 Pro, it's important to remember that even Corning's best glass isn't completely impervious to scratches and scuffs. Getting a good case will help to safeguard your investment while also letting you add a touch of your own flair. We've rounded up some of the best picks to protect your Pixel 8 Pro right out of the gate.

Spigen Tough Armor for Pixel 8 Pro

Best protective case for the Pixel 8 Pro

Pros Solid protection in a slim case

Built-in kickstand

Raised edges for screen and camera protection Cons Completely hides the Pixel 8 Pro's fun colors

Spigen is a well-established brand in stylish smartphone protection, which makes its Tough Armor a top pick if you're looking for something that will handle the bumps and scrapes of life without adding too much bulk. After all, the Pixel 8 Pro is already something of a behemoth, so you don't want to add a case that will make it too unwieldy.

The Tough Armor case accomplishes this with a unique polycarbonate and TPU combo that uses its Air Cushion technology to focus impact protection on your phone's most vulnerable areas such as the corners and camera array, letting it keep the rest of the case as slim as possible. You also get a built-in kickstand to prop your Pixel 8 Pro up for watching movies, participating in video calls, or just hands-free reading, and a sound tunnel on the bottom edge to protect and amplify the speaker.

TUDIA MergeGrip for Pixel 8 Pro

Best grippy case for the Pixel 8 Pro

Pros Textured anti-slip sides and back provide a great grip

Compatible with MagSafe accessories

Raised edges for screen and camera protection Cons Style is a bit bland

As the name suggests, Tudia's MergeGrip is designed to protect your Pixel 8 Pro by preventing you from dropping it in the first place. The case features a grippy textured material on the sides and the back that will ensure you keep a firm hold on your phone at all times so there's far less risk of it slipping out of your hand, which, let's face it, is the cause of most drop damage.

However, Tudia doesn't stop there. MergeGrip also offers solid dual-layer drop protection with a hard polycarbonate outer shell joined by and soft TPU inner layer to cushion against impacts. Raised edges around the screen and the camera bump offer additional protection, and this case even includes a MagSafe-compatible ring so you can use it with charging stands, mounts, and other accessories.

Otterbox Symmetry for Pixel 8 Pro

Best rugged case for the Pixel 8 Pro

Pros Exceeds military drop protection standards

Easy to pop on and off

Trusted name in rugged cases Cons Boring look

Expensive

Otterbox is easily one of the best-known names in smartphone protection, and the Symmetry is a minimalist case that still manages to offer protection that can help your Pixel 8 Pro survive three times as many drops as the normal military-standard rating without looking like you've encased your phone in tactical armor.

While it's far from the most stylish case on the market, the level of protection the Symmetry provides makes it worth considering if you're an outdoor adventure enthusiast or even just someone who fumbles with your phone a lot. It's also easily removed, so you can slap it on when you need it, and go caseless when you'd rather enjoy the lovely Bay blue of your Pixel 8 Pro.

Totallee Thin Case for Pixel 8 Pro

Best thin case for the Pixel 8 Pro

Pros Extremely thin

Good camera coverage

Protects against scratches and scuffs Cons Little to no drop protection

Totallee boasts some of the thinnest smartphone cases on the market, making its Thin Case a great choice if your main priority is to keep the back of your Pixel 8 Pro scratch free but prefer to avoid bulking up an already bulky phone.

At only 0.02 inches (0.5mm) thick, Totallee's Thin Case adds almost no extra weight and will keep your Pixel 8 Pro as pocketable as a 6.7-inch smartphone can be. The camera array is also well-protected, with raised edges and cutouts that cover the bar while leaving the cameras, flashes, and other sensors exposed. Still, while Totallee's case will handle minor drops, we chalk that up more to the Pixel's Gorilla Glass Victus 2 than anything the case can add; this one is more about keeping scratches and smudges away than providing any additional impact protection.

Caseology Nano Pop for Pixel 8 Pro

Best fun case for the Pixel 8 Pro

Pros Fun two-tone color design

Solid drop protection

Comfortable silicone feel Cons Hides the Pixel 8 Pro's design

Caseology's Nano Pop features a fun and playful design that looks especially great on the Pixel 8 Pro. By design, Google's Pixel phones have a very prominent camera bar that's part of their aesthetic statement, and Caseology embraces this with fun two-tone colors that give it a sporty look. Whether you opt for the bold and bright yellow/blue combo of the Blueberry Navy, the more muted and earthy Burgundy Bean, or the basic Black Sesame, there's little doubt that Nano Pop will add a unique and whimsical look to your Pixel 8 Pro.

Caseology isn't skimping on protection just to try and be fashionable. The Nano Pop's colors aren't merely window-dressing; they're part of its shock-resistant TPU material, which provide miliary-grade drop protection and a smooth silicone back that feels great in the hand.

Torro Leather Wallet Case for Pixel 8 Pro

Best wallet case for the Pixel 8 Pro

Pros Made from stylish premium leather

All-around protection with magnetic closure and shock absorption

Can hold up to three cards and some cash Cons Bulky

Google Wallet is great, but it still hasn't entirely eliminated the need to carry around a few cards. In the very least, you'll likely need to tote a driver's license or other ID card, and maybe even a loyalty card or backup debit card. However, if you'd rather leave your separate wallet at home, then Torro's leather wallet case will give you the best of both worlds, plus all-around protection for your Pixel 8 Pro.

Made from luxurious premium cowhide leather, Torro's wallet case looks stylish and feels great in the hand, but it also holds your phone in a durable microfibre-lined TPU frame that protects it from drops and bumps. A leather strap with a magnetic stud mechanism also keeps the front closed, adding extra protection for the front screen. Inside, you'll find slots to hold three cards plus a larger compartment where you can tuck in a small amount of cash or stash your paper receipts.

Snakehive Vintage Leather Wallet for Google Pixel 8 Pro

Best leather case for the Pixel 8 Pro

Pros Made from handcrafted leather

Can hold up to three cards and some cash

Available in several fun colors Cons Bulky

Snakehive's vintage leather wallet is a great way to add a bit of old-world charm to your modern Pixel 8 Pro. This folio wallet case is handcrafted using top-grain nubuck leather that will age nicely over time to develop a rich patina. Further, since each Snakehive case is handmade and hand-dyed using different cuts of leather, no two will have exactly the same appearance or feel.

However, there's more to this wallet than just looks; a durable pigskin leather interior and strong magnetic clasp to keep the front cover closed helps protect against drops and scratches. There's also room for three cards and a bit of cash inside, and a built-in stand function to prop your Pixel phone up in landscape mode to watch movies or participate in video calls. It's also available in a nice assortment of colors, from basic black and a traditional leather chestnut brown to navy, teal, plum, and bottle green, with finishes running from soft and suede-like to glossy and smooth.

AICase Clear Rugged Case for Pixel 8 Pro

Best protective clear case for the Pixel 8 Pro

Pros Transparent case shows off your Pixel 8 Pro's style

Provides solid drop protection

Package includes a tempered glass screen protector Cons Transparent bumpers add bulk at the sides

Each year, Google releases is Pixel phones in an assortment of fun colors, and this year is no exception. The Bay Pixel 8 Pro is a very fetching blue, and the good news is that you don't need to hide it in a case just to get maximum protection. AICase's clear rugged case delivers a slim fit with military-grade drop protection and an entirely transparent design so your Pixel 8 Pro will shine through.

If that's not enough, the package also includes a tempered glass screen protector so keep the front of your Pixel 8 Pro free from smudges and scratches. The downside is that the transparent outer bumper does add a bit of bulk to the sides that's necessary for proper shock absorption, but if you think that design looks a bit odd, AICase sells other versions with black, navy, and gold pink bumpers instead to accent the color of the Pixel 8 Pro.

Foluu Silicone Case for Pixel 8 Pro

Best budget case for the Pixel 8 Pro

Pros Offers a solid comfortable grip and feel

Very affordable

Lightweight Cons Decent but basic protection

Foluu's silicone case provides reasonably good protection for your Pixel 8 Pro in a bright and colorful package. Using liquid silicone rubber, this slim and lightweight case feels comfortable to hold while being grippy enough to keep your phone from slipping out of your hand or pocket. The inside is lined with a microfiber cushion and reinforced corners for impact and scratch protection, and raised edges protect the screen and cameras from drops and bumps.

While this isn't the most protective case on our list, it should deliver what most folks need for everyday use, and best of all, it's affordably priced and available in black, blue, light cyan, and purple.

Ringke Fusion Clear Bumper Case for Pixel 8 Pro

Best clear case for the Pixel 8 Pro

Pros Transparent case lets the Pixel 8 Pro shine through

Provides holes for attaching wrist straps or other accessories

Good bumper protection Cons Offers minimal drop protection

Ringke's Fusion case is another solid pick for those who want to avoid hiding the natural elegance of their Pixel 8 Pro, with a fully transparent design that will protect against scratches, scuffs, and even the occasional short drop. A glossy version is also available for folks who'd like to replicate the less matte look of the Pixel 7 Pro. Lanyard holes also provide a place to attach a wrist strap or other accessories like phone charms.

The thin design is intended to replicate a "no-case" feel, but the downside is that this won't give you any meaningful level of impact protection beyond what the Pixel 8 Pro offers on its own. Still, the Pixel's Gorilla Glass Victus 2 should be enough to handle most everyday impacts, so the Ringke Fusion is more useful for keeping away any scratches or scuffs.

Otterbox Defender for Pixel 8 Pro

Best heavy-duty case for the Pixel 8 Pro

Pros Unsurpassed drop protection

Includes belt clip holster

Excellent warranty Cons Adds significant bulk to your phone

Expensive

Although the Pixel 8 Pro is quite durable on its own, if you live the kind of lifestyle that demands maximum protection for your smartphone, then the Otterbox Defender will be worth the extra bulk and heftier price tag. While it doesn't come cheap, that's because the Defender promises drop protection that's a staggering five times more than the military standard, plus a seven-year "lifetime" warranty on the case. Covers for all ports also keep out dust and dirt.

Still, at nearly seven inches tall and 3.5 inches wide, the Defender adds a half-an-inch to your Pixel 8 Pro in both directions, which could make it even more cumbersome and less pocketable. The good news is that Otterbox also includes a holster with a belt clip to help keep your phone secured to your body and easily accessible, and it can also be used as a kickstand for hands-free viewing.

Ivoler Shockproof Case for Pixel 8 Pro

Best value protective case for the Pixel 8 Pro

Pros Transparent back shows off the Pixel 8 Pro's color

Offers solid military-grade drop protection

Affordable Cons Squarish design

Ivoler's shockproof case delivers a nice balance of aesthetics and protection for your Pixel 8 Pro, with a transparent back portion that lets your Bay or Porcelain finish show through without compromising on coverage for the camera array. This case promises military-grade drop protection thanks to a shock-absorbing airbag and four-ply cushioning deisgn, while the outside has textured edges for a comfortable feel and a solid grip.

While the squared-off camera bump is a little jarring, the case features a slim design that should otherwise slide easily into a pocket. It's available in basic black as well as dark green and dark purple as nice accents for the Obsidian Pixel 8 Pro, or bold contrasts with its brighter colors.

